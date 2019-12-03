Emma Gile scored a team-high 11 points as Western Dubuque beat Mount Vernon, 46-24, on Monday night in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
The Bobcats used a 20-7 fourth-quarter run to pull away from the Mustangs and improve to 2-0 overall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Clayton Ridge 25 — At Colesburg, Iowa: The Vikings routed the Eagles in their season opener.
Fennimore 55, Prairie du Chien 42 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Golden Eagles rolled past the Blackhawks in their season opener.
Lanark Eastland 55, Stockton 40 — At Stockton, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey scored 10 points to lead Stockton in a season-opening loss to Eastland.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
William Penn 99, Clarke 84 — At Kehl Center: Nick Marshall scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Darius Lasley added 17 points as the Pride (4-5, 2-3 Heart of America) lost to the NAIA No. 6-ranked Statesmen.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
William Penn 69, Clarke 62 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Tina Ubl added 17 points as the NAIA No. 19-ranked Pride (7-2, 3-2 Heart) lost to No. 25 William Penn.