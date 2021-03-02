A week after upsetting Class 4A No. 5-ranked Waverly Shell-Rock in the Region 6 championship game, the Dubuque Wahlert girls basketball team is ready to prove what it can do in the state tournament.
The Golden Eagles are the No. 8-seed and will face top-seeded Glenwood in today’s quarterfinal contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule look at the matchup:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Record — 13-9; defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 52-46, in Region 6 championship game
Points per game — 51.8
Points against — 45
Stat leaders — Emma Donovan (13.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg), Mary Kate King (12 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 apg), Allie Kutsch (10.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.8 apg)
GLENWOOD
Record — 19-3; defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 74-51, in Region 1 championship game
Points per game — 72.2
Points against — 50.6
Stat leaders — Madison Camden (15 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Jenna Hopp (14.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.6 apg), Elle Scarborough (11.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.7 apg)
OUTLOOK
Wahlert will be the underdog in this one as Glenwood has the No. 1 ranking in 4A. But the Golden Eagles have momentum and confidence on their side, coming off their regional final win at Waverly-Shell Rock last Tuesday.
Eagles coach Kris Spiegler said playing the underdog role will absolutely be a driving factor for today’s game.
“Based on where they put us as the No. 8 seed, we definitely use this as motivation,” she said. “We just look at it as, ‘you know what, lets go down there and be ready for this next game,’ and that’s our focus. Defense and attacking the basket will be our top focus; I think we are in a good rhythm right now and everybody is healthy.”
Glenwood will feature a high-octane, dynamic offense that likes to spread the court and run in transition. The Rams put up a lot of points, averaging 72.2 per game, and like to shoot from long range, connecting on 36 percent of their 3-pointers.
“Their offense is quick,” Spiegler said. “When they run, it’s 1-2 pass, then a shot.”
While defense will be the main focus, Spiegler says the mindset will be shifted against Glenwood.
“When we played Waverly, we focused more on their inside game,” she said. “This is a little bit different focus because they have very good 3-point shooters. They have four or five really good shooters that we will have to key on and identify.”
Wahlert senior co-captain Mary Kate King said while it’s been a childhood dream to make it to state, her team is going in with the mindset that there is still business to take care of.
“We have the understanding that we’re really happy to have made it to state, but the job is not finished yet,” she said. “Our main goal is to win that trophy, so we’re happy, but not satisfied.”
She also noted that being the underdog will be a motivator, but is nothing new for them.
“That’s pretty much been our story the whole year,” she said. “We’ve been the underdog in almost every game we play, so that’s always been a big motivational factor for us.”
Senior co-captain Allie Kutsch, echoed King’s sentiment in that they are thrilled to be making the trip to Des Moines, but there is still work to be done.
“I’ve been working for this since I was little and have dreamed of this moment, so it’s super cool to be able to have this experience,” she said in a text message. “This team has put in a ton of work to get to this point and so we are really excited. We are happy to have made it, but not satisfied yet.”
While the Eagles may be underdogs on paper, King said she is ready to show what her team is capable of.
“Rankings are just people’s opinions, she said.” We have been under-ranked, not ranked all year, so we are excited just to show everyone what we can do.”