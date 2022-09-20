Ravens Rookie Camp

Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (left) runs a drill during the team’s rookie minicamp on May 7 in Owings Mills, Md. Kolar, an All-American at Iowa State, is on injured reserve to begin his first NFL season.

 Gail Burton/The Associated Press

Charlie Kolar opened his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens on the injured reserve list after undergoing sports hernia surgery in early August.

In announcing the move last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Kolar’s injury had been lingering since his days as an all-American tight end at Iowa State University.

