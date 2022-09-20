Charlie Kolar opened his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens on the injured reserve list after undergoing sports hernia surgery in early August.
In announcing the move last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Kolar’s injury had been lingering since his days as an all-American tight end at Iowa State University.
Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, starred for the Dubuque Wahlert volleyball program in the 1980s, played at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma. His father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
The Ravens selected Kolar in the fourth round, 128th overall, in this spring’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas after acquiring the pick from the Arizona Cardinals.
The first three-time all-American in Iowa State history, Kolar also earned three first-team all-Big 12 Conference honors and was a two-time finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in the country. He earned CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Player of the Year and was the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy, often called the Academic Heisman Trophy, in 2021 for his accomplishments on and off the field.
Kolar compiled a 3.99 GPA while earning a degree in mechanical engineering.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound native of Norman, Okla., owns virtually all tight end records at Iowa State and ranks in the career top 10 in receptions (fourth, 168), receiving yards (fourth, 2,181) and touchdowns (third, 23).
Last season, Kolar started 11 of 12 games and led all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (62), receiving yards (756) and touchdown receptions (6), breaking his own season school records by tight ends in catches and receiving yards. He ranked fifth nationally in catches per game (5.2) and fourth in the nation in receiving yards per game (63.0) among tight ends.
GRABER NAMED WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACH OF YEAR
Cuba City’s Steve Graber received the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s coach of the year award last week, three months after leading the Cubans to the first state baseball championship in program history. It marked Cuba City’s first state tournament appearance since 1955.
Graber led the Cubans to a 23-4 overall record and a pair of upset wins at the Division 3 state tournament in Grand Chute, Wis. Fourth-seeded Cuba City upset No. 1 and previously unbeaten Amherst, 2-1, in the semifinals before taking out No. 2-seeded Saint Croix Falls, 8-4, in the championship game.
Graber, who owns a 177-177 overall record in 18 seasons at Cuba City, will now be considered for National Federation of State High School Associations sectional recognition. Wisconsin belongs to Section 4 along with Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.
HEMPSTEAD WRESTLER MAKES NIGHT OF CONFLICT
Dubuque Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle will compete in the IAWrestle.com Night of Conflict on Saturday at Long Lines Arena in Sioux City. The event will feature many prominent boys and girls from Iowa and several out-of-state wrestlers.
Schaetzle is scheduled to wrestle Danny Diaz, of Waverly-Shell Rock in one of nine announced matches. The card includes six boys matches and three girls matches.
For more information, visit NightofConflict.com. The event will be streamed live and archived for premium subscribers to IAWrestle.com.
CASCADE, HEMPSTEAD BASEBALL HONORED FOR ACADEMICS
The baseball programs at Cascade and Dubuque Hempstead were among the 43 schools to receive academic achievement honors from the Iowa High School Athletic Association this summer.
Cascade, coached by Roamn Hummel, posted a 3.73 cumulative grade point average. Hempstead, coached by Jeff Rapp, earned a 3.39 cumulative grade point average.
Programs with an average between 3.26 and 4.00 receive Distinguished in Academic Achievement honors from the IHSAA. Those with averages between 3.0 and 3.25 receive Excellence in Academic Achievement accolades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.