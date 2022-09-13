Senior's Skylar Lyons, (left) Addie Schwager, and Sophie Link celebrate their first game win during their volleyball match against Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Senior High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Dubuque Senior showed the resolve against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday night that it’s going to need during the season’s stretch run.
Despite the Class 5A No. 12-ranked Hawks’ multiple attempts at grabbing a set and extending the match, the Rams had the answer late at every turn in completing a 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 sweep at Senior High School.
“I thought they came together and stayed relaxed when we needed them to,” Rams coach Haley Zenner said. “We built leads and let them get back in it a little bit. But I’m super proud of the way they stayed composed and finished the game.”
Brooke Sullivan delivered 13 kills and Maya Watters added 10 kills to lead the Rams (7-8), while Jenna Lewis had 28 assists and Sophie Link finished with 14 digs in the victory on senior night.
“We just gave it all we had,” said Watters, a senior outside hitter who leads the Rams with three kills per set. “We knew tonight was a special night for our team and we just pulled through. We did heavy scouting on them and practiced it and it came through.”
The teams traded points through the early stages of the first set, before Watters and Sullivan took control for a 5-0 Rams run and a 10-5 advantage. When the Hawks (3-10) responded with a 6-0 run to claim an 11-10 lead, Watters capped a 6-0 Senior spurt with a big swing to give control to the Rams with a 16-11 edge.
Senior kept the Hawks at bay from there, with Sullivan delivering a pair of hammer shots that included the winner, to give the Rams a 1-0 lead with the 25-17 triumph.
“They stayed together and worked hard on senior night,” Zenner said. “Really proud of how they played tonight.”
The second set could have gone either way, with the Rams breaking out to a 10-5 lead and then extending it to 16-11 on kills by Lexie LeConte and Watters. Prairie had the answer, going on a 10-2 run and taking a 21-18 advantage to force a Rams timeout.
With the Hawks on the brink of victory at 23-21, the Rams came up clutch with a pivotal 4-0 run to take the set. Watters blasted a kill, Sullivan nailed a block off a nice serve from Lewis, and then Watters and Sullivan capped the rally with big swings for the 25-23 win and 2-0 match lead.
“Being the only senior that’s really out there, it’s scary sometimes,” Watters said. “But I have great teammates and the juniors out there are really playing well and picking things up. All of us are really playing as a team.”
The Rams looked primed to put the Hawks away early in the third set by building a 15-8 lead, but again Prairie answered with an emphatic 9-0 run to reclaim the advantage at 17-15.
The Rams wouldn’t relent, chipping away and taking the lead on Link’s ace, then a pair of kills each from Sullivan and Watters put away the win — with Watters’ massive strike closing things out.
“She’s definitely stepped up for us this year,” Zenner said of Watters. “She’s been our offense and that leader on the court. We know we can go to her and trust her to put the ball away when we need to. I told the girls that it was a fitting end to senior night with a Maya Watters kill.”
