The ranked showdown between Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Wahlert on Friday night ultimately proved that there’s still work ahead for the Golden Eagles.
Iowa Class 4A No. 2-ranked Xavier dominated from the opening kick, holding Class 2A No. 6 Wahlert to 1 yard of total offense in the first half and didn’t allow the Eagles a first down until less than 4 minutes remained in the third quarter in a 40-7 victory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Michael Bormann scored on a 1-yard TD plunge late in the third quarter for the Golden Eagles (2-1).
Iowa City West 40, Dubuque Hempstead 15 — At Iowa City: The Mustangs (0-3) only trailed by eight heading into the fourth quarter, but two interception return touchdowns in the final frame allowed the Trojans to pull away.
West Delaware 42, Decorah 6 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Hawks rolled up 518 yards of offense and picked up a big victory on the road.
Cascade 46, Anamosa 7 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars (2-1) bounced back in a big way by routing the Blue Raiders.
North Linn 48, Bellevue 13 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets (1-2) couldn’t get much going in the loss to the Lynx.
South Winneshiek 53, Clayton Ridge 19 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles (1-2) couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors in the home loss.
West Branch 59, Maquoketa Valley 0 — At West Branch, Iowa: The Wildcats were no match for the Bears.
ILLINOIS
Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0 — At Lena, Ill.: The Pirates (1-2) were no match for the perennial state-title contending Panthers.
Dakota 34, Stockton 20 — At Stockton, Ill.: Karl Hubb ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, but the Blackhawks fell short at home to Dakota.
Flanagan Cornell-Woodland 20, River Ridge 16 — At Flanagan, Ill.: The Wildcats just fell short in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Belleville 41, Southwestern/East Dubuque 8 — At Belleville, Wis.: The WarCats (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season to a tough Belleville team on the road.
Black Hawk/Warren 48, Cuba City 14 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans’ tough season continued, dropping to 0-4.
Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: Talan Crist scored a pair of touchdowns as the Redbirds showed no relent in a dominant victory.
River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles suffered defeat at home to the Timberwolves.
Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The co-op pulled out a back-and-forth contest on the road.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 58, Parkview/Albany 0 — At Orfordville, Wis.: The Knights were a runaway train in blitzing to the road win.
Brodhead/Juda 41, Platteville 0 — At Brodhead, Wis.: The Hillmen were blanked on the road.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
(Thursday’s late results)
Cuba City 3, Southwestern 2 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats pushed the Cubans to the limit, but Ella Vosberg delivered 17 kills and 11 digs and Ella McKinley had 21 assists as Cuba City rallied, 21-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-10, 15-6. Jadyn Mess and Bailey Schneider led Southwestern with nine kills each.
River Ridge 3, Benton 2 — At Benton, Wis.: Payton Millin delivered 31 kills and 14 digs as the Timberwolves held off the Zephyrs, 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10.
Galena 2, River Ridge 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong had nine kills, Julia Townsend added 21 assists and Taylor Hilby eight digs as the Pirates kept rolling and swept, 25-11, 25-15.
Scales Mound 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Anniston Werner delivered seven kills and seven digs as the Hornets swept the Warriors, 25-12, 25-22.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Spartans sweep — At Lexington, Ky.: Emma Powell racked up 26 kills combined as the Spartans (4-3) swept Sewanee and Illinois College as UD coach April Elsbernd inched closer to 200 career wins.
Pioneers sweep — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sam Rosetti had 31 assists in a sweep of Carroll, then Claudia Johnson had 18 kills in a five-set win over Coe as UW-Platteville won twice.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 8, Beloit 0 — At Rock Bowl: Dani Galiana Torres scored two goals as the Duhawks (3-0) routed Beloit on Thursday night.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 1, Cornell 0 — At Clarke: Sofia Morales scored just 1:17 into the match and it held true for the Pride.
Dubuque 1, Gustavus Adolphus 1 — At Oyen Field: Emma Kober scored for the Spartans in the tie match.
