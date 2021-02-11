After a sweep by Dubuque Hempstead during the regular season, the Mustangs might just have to beat rival Dubuque Senior a third time to reach its goal of the Iowa state tournament.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released substate postseason brackets for Class 4A and Class 3A on Wednesday, and the city foes find themselves in the same substate bracket.
Hempstead (13-3) and Senior (6-8) both will compete in Class 4A Substate 5. The Mustangs earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Davenport West (6-5) at Senior in a first-round game on Monday, Feb. 22. Hempstead’s semifinal against the winner will be played at Moody Gymnasium on Friday, Feb. 26.
On the other side of the bracket are North Scott (10-5) with a bye, and then Muscatine (7-8) and Clinton (1-14). The substate final will be held on Tuesday, March 2 at Clinton High School.
Western Dubuque (13-3) and Dubuque Wahlert (7-7) are both in Class 3A Substate 3. Opening round games will be contested on Monday, Feb. 22, with semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 25 and the final on Monday, March 1.
The Bobcats will host Benton Community (1-17) in the opening round, while the Golden Eagles will travel to Waverly-Shell Rock (10-8). The winners clash in a semifinal in Epworth.
The other side of the bracket features Charles City (7-11) at Crestwood (11-4) and Independence (8-9) at Decorah (13-5). The substate final will be hosted by Waverly-Shell Rock, unless the Go-Hawks reach the final, in which the location would be switched to a neutral site.
In Class 3A Substate 4, Maquoketa (6-12) visits West Delaware (9-10) in the opening round on Feb. 22. The winner meets the winner of South Tama (1-12) at Solon (16-2) in the semifinal on Feb. 25 in Solon. The other side of the bracket has Vinton-Shellsburg (8-9) at Monticello (17-0) and Center Point-Urbana (8-11) at DeWitt Central (10-7), with the substate final on March 1 at a site to be determined.