Usually, the Dubuque Hempstead boys bowling team doesn’t erupt during practice like this.
But the Mustangs celebrated wildly on Thursday afternoon at Cherry Lanes when they saw their school name on the list of at-large qualifiers for next week’s Iowa Class 3A state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. The Hempstead and Senior girls teams received similar news, although their qualifying scores earlier in the week made them safer bets for making the field.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union both postponed a handful of state qualifying meets until Thursday because of inclement weather on Monday and Tuesday. And that made the wait excruciatingly painful for teams on the at-large bubble.
“We were basically just biting our nails the last couple of days, hoping that we were going to make it,” Hempstead junior Ian Ninneman said. “It was amazing when we actually found out. We were jumping up and down. It’s pretty special for me and (Trent Kutsch) because it’s back-to-back for us.”
Hempstead earned its 10th state tournament berth in the 12 years since the state first sanctioned the sport.
Hudson Orr fired a 268-201—469 to finished second individually at the district meet in Cedar Rapids while leading the Mustangs to a season-best 3,061 and a second-place finish behind Cedar Falls’ 3,315.
Dakota Rupp finished 10th with a 434, followed by Alex Scheffert (410), Kutsch (408) and Ninneman (400), while Cody Stackis’ 391 did not factor in Hempstead’s scoring. The Mustangs shot Baker games of 171, 193, 202, 193 and 181.
Hempstead grabbed the third and final at-large berth and will be seeded seventh in the eight-team field.
“It’s been an up-and-down season … we didn’t even know if we’d have a season because of COVID,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “But the guys peaked at the right time to make this happen. It’s amazing to think we shot a 2,500 in our first meet out at Western Dubuque and we were 500 pins better at districts. That shows you how much work they put in.”
The Hempstead girls landed the No. 3 seed in the eight-team state tournament field after shooting a runner-up 3,034 at the regional meet at Cadillac Lanes. Libby Leach landed the No. 3 seed individually after shooting a regional-winning 477, while teammate Zoe Schultz earned the No. 6 seed with a 456, and Erin Langel shot a 433 for the No. 10 seed.
Beth Johll rolled a 356 and Kirsten Mitchell contributed a 347, while senior Emily Mueller’s 306 did not factor in the Mustangs team count. After
leading Cedar Falls by 59 pins through individuals, the Mustangs rolled Baker games of 192, 198, 205, 201 and 169 while Cedar Falls mounted a charge. The Tigers won the first four Baker games to pull ahead.
“We thought we had a pretty good chance to get in with what we shot, but you never know,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “Anything can happen, and you don’t want to get too overconfident. When we heard the boys got in, we were like, ‘Now we really have to get in.’
“The girls worked so hard and gelled so well this season, they deserved it. It would have been a shame if they didn’t get in.”
Senior will be seeded fourth in the eight-team field after setting a school-record with a 2,955 at regionals.
Emma Clancy is seeded seventh after shooting 440.
The Rams placed all five of their scoring bowlers in the top 20 at regionals. Mackenzie Lang took eighth with a 429, followed by Jaquelyn Hochrein in 10th with a 423, Ella Pregler in 17th with a 373 and Clara Pregler in 19th with a 361, while Abriana Reed’s 333 did not factor in the scoring. The Rams shot Baker games of 158, 236, 116, 195 and 224 after posting the second-highest score after individuals with a 2,026.
“I’m so happy for these girls,” Senior first-year coach Peggy Pregler-Leibfried said. “We had quite a few weeks when we didn’t have our full lineup because of COVID, and we lost a lot of matches. That’s why our statistics were kind of down and we were kind of the underdog at regionals.
“But the last few weeks, the girls have really come together as a team, and they’ve been doing a great job of supporting one another. It’s made a world of difference, and it’s what got them to the state tournament.”
Two other local girls teams — Dubuque Wahlert in Class 1A and Western Dubuque in Class 2A – earned automatic berths to state by winning their qualifying meets. Western Dubuque landed the No. 3 seed, and Wahlert earned the No. 7 seed.
Senior’s Mason Krieg will compete in the Class 3A individual field after winning a district championship in Cedar Rapids.