Dubuque continues to prove that it stars elite cross country runners.
The coaches aren’t too bad, either.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Ryan Winger and Keelee Leitzen, both fresh off of conference championships, were each named Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Athlete of the Year on Monday with the release of league honors.
Winger’s coach, Hempstead’s Mark Ressler, was tabbed Valley Division Coach of the Year, as was Dubuque Senior’s Louie Fischer on the girls’ side.
Winger has had a stellar senior campaign and will run this Friday at his fourth consecutive Iowa state meet in Fort Dodge. Winger broke his own school record once again earlier this month in Waverly, finishing in 15:12.4 and smashing his old record from last season of 15:29.
Leitzen broke onto the scene as a freshman for the Mustangs as an immediate force to be reckoned with. Leitzen won the Valley Division title and last week became the first individual regional champion in coach Sharon Klein’s 22 seasons with the program. She helped the Mustangs clinch their seventh consecutive trip to the state meet.
Ressler has totally revamped the look of the Hempstead program. The Mustangs have reached the state meet every year under Ressler since 2013, and finished state runners-up in 2018 and placed third last fall.
Much of the same can be said for Fischer, who has turned the Rams into a perennial state contender. Senior won its fourth straight Valley Division team title last week, and the Rams will be heading to the state meet on Friday for the fifth straight year — which includes runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2019.
For boys cross country, first-team honors in the Valley went to Hempstead’s Winger, Derek Leicht, Brady Blean, Josh Davis and Mason Suarez, along with Senior’s Connor Kilgore. Tabbed second team in the Valley were Hempstead’s Marcus Leitzen and George Holesinger, along with Wahlert’s Nathan Munshower in the Mississippi Division.
Honorable mention in the Valley went to Senior’s Robert Howes, while Mississippi selections were Western Dubuque’s Cade Messer and Eli Naumann.
First-team girls cross country selections in the Valley Division were Hempstead’s Leitzen, Brooke O’Brien and Julia Gehl, along with Senior’s Lily Schmidt, Izzy Gorton and Lucia Nelson. First team in the Mississippi went to Wahlert’s Gabby Moran and Western Dubuque’s Lauren Klein and Alyssa Klein.
Second-team selections were Hempstead’s Ellie Hermiston; Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas, Kaitlyn Miller and Elyza Hoffman; and Wahlert’s Alix Oliver. Honorable mention went to Hempstead’s Audrey Franklin and Emily Richter; Senior’s Hanna Walsh; and Wahlert’s Ellie Meyer.