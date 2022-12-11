Former Bellevue High School standout Hunter Clasen set Wartburg’s single-season rushing record, but the No. 12-ranked Knights lost in the final seconds to No. 2 Mount Union, 34-31, on Saturday in the NCAA Division III national semifinals in Alliance, Ohio.
The Knights finished their best-ever season at 13-1. Mount Union (14-0) advanced to the championship game on Friday to face North Central (14-0).
Clasen, a senior, rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown while adding 46 yards receiving. Clasen broke a 28-year old school record in rushing yards with 1,561, topping the 1,559 set by Bobby Beatty in 1994.
Senior Owen Grover, a Beckman Catholic grad, once again led the Wartburg defense with 15 tackles and a sack.
The game was tied, 14-14, at halftime. Former Western Dubuque star Drake George gave the Knights the lead in the fourth quarter, 24-21, by hauling in a 26-yard TD pass with 11:10 remaining. When Mount Union took the lead back, Wartburg regained the advantage, 31-28, with 3:09 left. But the Purple Raiders scored on a 3-yard TD run with 31 seconds to go.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 69, Nebraska Wesleyan 65 (OT) — At Stoltz Center: Jaylin McCants delivered 21 points and nine rebounds as the Spartans (8-2, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) held off the Prairie Wolves in overtime.
Clarke 88, Missouri Valley 84 — At Marshall, Mo.: Chris Burnell scored 22 points and Anthony Eddy added 19 as the Pride rallied to victory in the second half.
Hope 69, UW-Platteville 64 — At Platteville, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 22 points, but Hope was able to rally past the Pioneers in the second half.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 88, UW-Eau Claire 79 — At Lillis AWC: Madison Fleckenstein scored 21 points, Sami Martin delivered 20 points and Emerson Whittenbaugh netted 16, as the Duhawks (6-2) upset the NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked Blugolds.
Dubuque 73, Nebraska Wesleyan 52 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas scored a game-high 29 points and Morgan Hawkins added 13 as the Spartans (6-4, 3-1 A-R-C) forced 22 turnovers in the rout.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Hempstead goes 2-1 in duals — At Hempstead: Dubuque Hempstead went 2-1 in the annual Dubuque/Iowa City duals at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The Mustangs defeated Senior, 96-66, and Iowa City High, 100-62, and fell to Iowa City West, 96-66. Senior also fell to West, 107-55, and City High, 83-79.
Hempstead’s Kyle Powers won the 100 freestyle in 51.19. The Mustangs also got runner-up finishes from Michael Rhett Gilbertson in the 200 and 500 freestyles, the 200 free relay (Brandon Decker, Owen Leitzen, Logan Westhoff and Gilbertson) and the 400 free relay (Gilbertson, Zach Wenger, Mason Lemm and Powers).
Senior had four runner-up finishes: Zack Heiar (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) and William Fry (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and the 200 medley relay of Fry, Heiar, Jarrett Herber and Walter Freund.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 73, Durant 36 — At Cascade, Iowa: Nathan Schockemoehl scored 17 points and Cole McDermott added 16 as the Cougars (4-0) continued their hot start to the season.
Bellevue Marquette 73, Prince of Peace 60 — At Clinton, Iowa: Evan Scott and Caden Kettmann scored 16 points apiece as the Mohawks used an 18-5 run in the third quarter to earn the win.
Winnebago 52, East Dubuque 38 — At Winnebago, Ill.: After a 21-all tie at halftime, the Warriors were sunk by shooting 1-for-12 in the third quarter in the loss.
Stockton 39, Polo 20 — At Stockton, Ill.: Dustin Oppold scored 16 points as the Blackhawks stifled Polo.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 66, Durant 34 — At Cascade, Iowa: Josie Manternach scored 15 points and Devin Simon chipped in 14 as the balanced Cougars rolled past Durant.
PREP WRESTLING
Mustangs win title — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead scored 259 points to finish first out of 11 teams at the Zimmerman Invitational. Dubuque Wahlert placed ninth.
Mitchell Murphy (120), Sam Welsh (152), Josiah Schaetzle (160) and Joseph Lewis (220) won championships for the Mustangs.
Bobcats 7th — At Epworth, Iowa: Western Dubuque defeated DeWitt Central, 54-22, to finish seventh at the Bobcat Duals. The Bobcats beat Waterloo East to finish 1-3 in their pool.
Dubuque Senior beat Waterloo East, 42-21, in the ninth-place match. The Rams finished 0-4 in their pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.