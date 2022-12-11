clasen

Former Bellevue High School standout Hunter Clasen set the Wartburg College single-season rushing record on Saturday, when the Knights fell to Mount Union in the NCAA Division III semifinals in Alliance, Ohio.

Former Bellevue High School standout Hunter Clasen set Wartburg’s single-season rushing record, but the No. 12-ranked Knights lost in the final seconds to No. 2 Mount Union, 34-31, on Saturday in the NCAA Division III national semifinals in Alliance, Ohio.

The Knights finished their best-ever season at 13-1. Mount Union (14-0) advanced to the championship game on Friday to face North Central (14-0).

