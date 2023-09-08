Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-2) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (2-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Senior won, 42-13
Outlook — The A.Y. McDonald Trophy will be on the line as city rivals reunite once again. The series is split evenly, 7-7, over their last 14 meetings, although Senior has won five of the last seven meetings and each of the last two. The Rams have had a tough go so far this season, though, and have been outscored, 113-20, through two games. Senior averaged 3.1 yards per carry in the opener and that number will need to improve this week against a Hempstead team that is much stouter than last year. The Mustangs are 2-0 for the first time since 2008 and are hopeful to match or beat the program’s 4-0 start from that season. They have done it by running the ball this season and are averaging more than 2 yards per carry better this year (6.5) than last year (4.4). Quinn Breitbach leads Hempstead with 281 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He led the team last season with 462 yards and could potentially reach that total tonight. Linn-Mar ran for 372 yards in the season opener against the Rams and Cedar Rapids Prairie ran for 258 last week.
TH prediction — Hempstead 35, Senior 14
WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-0) at CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (1-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Rapids Xavier won, 31-14
Outlook — Class 4A No. 4-ranked Western Dubuque has rolled through its first two opponents, but the schedule gets a little tougher starting tonight with a trip to play 4A No. 5-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. The teams have quite a history between them. The Saints are 6-2 against the Bobcats since 2014, but Western Dubuque won the first meeting between the schools, 7-6. The teams met in the state playoffs in 2018, with Xavier beating WD, 34-20, in the Class 3A state championship. The Bobcats earned a small measure of revenge the next season, beating the Saints, 20-14, in the regular season before they won the program’s second state championship. The Saints are coming off a loss to 3A No. 1-ranked Williamsburg and will try to take it out on WD. The Bobcats are led by running back Grant Glausser, who has rushed for at least 200 yards in each game this season and leads Class 4A in rushing.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 31, Cedar Rapids Xavier 28
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-1) at CLINTON (0-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season but still played well against 4A No. 4-ranked Western Dubuque. Wahlert figures to be an overwhelming favorite against a Clinton team that has been outscored, 56-13, this season and has lost its last two games against the Eagles by scores of 49-0 and 48-0. The teams last met in 2020. The River Kings have won just four games since the start of the 2019 season. Michael Bormann leads Wahlert’s rushing attack with 341 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Spencer Cummer has attempted just 11 passes through two games, so expect the Eagles to keep the ball on the ground again in this one.
TH prediction — Wahlert 48, Clinton 7
ALBURNETT (1-1, 0-0) AT BECKMAN CATHOLIC (0-2, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — It’s been a tough start for the revamped Trailblazers as they’ve yet to put up any points and are allowing an average of 43 through the first two weeks. While Alburnett’s numbers don’t jump off the page, the Pirates did put up 28 points in a balanced-attack win over Camanche last week. For Beckman to find its footing offensively, it will need to discover some semblance of a ground game. The Trailblazers have 139 total rushing yards over two contests.
TH prediction — Alburnett 27, Beckman Catholic 7
CASCADE (0-2, 0-0) AT MONTICELLO (1-1, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Cascade won, 21-13
Outlook — Will Hosch has been as advertised for the Cougars at quarterback, throwing for 393 yards and three touchdowns over two games. But with the loss of starting running back Ty Frasher, Cascade’s ground attack has suffered. Juan Alvarado stepped in nicely last week with 66 yards on 16 carries, and will need an even bigger effort tonight if the Cougars hope to take down a dangerous Panthers offense.
TH prediction — Monticello 31, Cascade 14
BELLEVUE (0-2, 0-1) AT NORTH CEDAR (1-1, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 48-0
Outlook — The Comets’ offense seems on the verge of a breakout performance and it might just happen tonight. Senior quarterback Hunter Putman threw for 172 yards and rushed for another 100 in Bellevue’s loss to East Buchanan. With a trusted array of receivers, look for even loftier numbers from him. Bellevue’s defense, however, has allowed 40 points per game through the first two weeks and will need to shore things up against an improved North Cedar team that has already equaled its win total from a year ago.
TH prediction — Bellevue 40, North Cedar 24
ILLINOIS
FORRESTON (2-0, 2-0) AT GALENA (2-0, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Forreston won, 46-14
Outlook — Galena faces its first true test tonight against perennial Illinois Class 1A powerhouse Forreston, which hasn’t had a losing season since 2009 and has captured three state titles during that span. The Pirates’ recipe for success so far has been a bruising rushing attack and a stout defense, which has allowed just six points through two games. Forreston’s defense has permitted opponents just 13 points on average. Whichever defense can withstand the most blows will likely come out victorious.
TH prediction — Forreston 28, Galena 27
WISCONSIN
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (2-1) at CUBA CITY (2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — This game could turn out to be one of the most entertaining of the week and could keep the scoreboard operator busy. Potosi/Cassville is coming off its first loss of the season, but the co-op combined to score 79 points over the first two weeks of the season. Cuba City has scored 81 combined points in its two victories. Whichever defense can string together multiple stops may turn the tide tonight, and the last team to touch the ball will likely have a chance to drive for the victory.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 35, Cuba City 31
SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (2-1) at DARLINGTON (2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Darlington is coming off a big win over Potosi/Cassville last week and will face another Six Rivers Conference team tonight with a visit from the WarCats. The Redbirds are averaging 31.3 points per game and have actually thrown the ball much more than in seasons past. Southwestern/East Dubuque is coming off its first loss and will be eager to get back on track with the conference slate beginning next week. The WarCats average 31.7 points and will try to do their damage with an overpowering run game.
TH prediction — Darlington 32, Southwestern/East Dubuque 27
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK)
O’Neill — 8-4 (4-2)
Miller — 6-1 (4-0)