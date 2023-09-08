08262022-seniorhempsteadfootball10-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior’s Noah Roling is brought down by several Dubuque Hempstead defenders during their game last season. The rivals meet again tonight at Dalzell Field.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:

IOWA

Recommended for you

Tim O’Neill

Danny Miller

Tim O’Neill