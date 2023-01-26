02172022-saints7-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes committed to play at Ohio State University next season. 

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

Max Montes leaned on several Dubuque connections for advice when the Ohio State University hockey program intensified his recruitment.

And they all did a solid job of selling him on the program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.