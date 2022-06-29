The Dubuque Scholastic Mountain Bike Team had an auspicious start, winning both the boys and girls varsity season state championships in spring of 2022.
Tavis Virtue started organizing a youth mountain bike racing team late last year. His daughter, Lydia, had competed as an individual in area mountain bike competitions twice in the 2021 season.
“My daughter was going to be a freshman at (Dubuque) Wahlert and she likes mountain bike racing,” Tavis Virtue said. “We approached the Dubuque Community School Board about mountain biking becoming a school program. We discovered the best way to start would be as a club.”
The Iowa Scholastic Bicycle League includes varsity, school-supported teams in places like Muscatine, Mason City and Des Moines. The state league had a total of five meets during its season that combined points toward the state championship.
Virtue volunteered as the team’s general manager. Dubuque’s Lance and Traci Andre volunteered to serve as coaches. The Andres’ daughter, Josie, going into her senior year, had raced as an independent rider in mountain biking for six-straight seasons in a league in Wisconsin. Both Lance and Traci are world champions in specific mountain-bike events, such as gravel trail racing.
The Andres are both certified competitive mountain biking coaches through the Norcal Interscholastic Cycling League.
“My wife and I are basically the most active mountain bike racing people in Dubuque,” Lance Andre said. “...Josie, who had spent time on the Olympic Development Team, had raced independently, but had never been part of a local team. This was a chance for her to get a local team experience.”
Tavis Virtue began putting up flyers about a Dubuque-based mountain bike team in bike shops and at trail heads of local biking routes. Word spread and starting in April, team members practiced together twice-a-week at Dubuque Proving Grounds and Dubuque County park facilities.
Virtue’s task was to ensure the program was presented in the best way possible.
“We needed everything — team logos, jerseys and all of the administration and planning,” Virtue said.
“Tavis took over the management of the team and Traci and I coached,” Lance Andre said. “It worked pretty well.”
At each meet of the year, Dubuque won varsity team accolades and the team always had two of its varsity riders in the top three in individual events. As the season progressed, Dubuque was a frontrunner against the established varsity programs.
The season culminated earlier this month with the final meet of the year at Summerset State Park near Carlisle.
“The results can be seen in the two large trophies the Dubuque program won this year,” Andre said. “We had so many individual honors. The riders learned a lot. Many of the riders hadn’t ever participated in another sport because they were really into biking.”
The program, which drew 35 athletes from throughout the Dubuque area (and nearby communities), was strongly supported by parents. Competitive mountain biking requires safety equipment from a helmet to other body protection, gloves, racing shoes, and a specific athletic uniform. Dubuque riders provided their own bikes and equipment. Dubuque’s jerseys were screen-printed T-shirts. The Dubuque team had the highest overall number of athletes in the combined high school and junior high school leagues in the state.
Virtue said he would like to see those who participate be able to letter as a varsity athlete and earn a physical education credit. The Dubuque School Board would need to approve the program as a district sport. Andre said plans are being made to approach the school board with such a proposal.
Among the female athletes in the varsity league for Dubuque this season were Josie Andre of Dubuque Hempstead, Lydia Virtue of Dubuque Wahlert and Natalie McDermott of Dubuque Hempstead. Boys athletes in the varsity league included Benjamin Vannorsdel of Dubuque Christian, Schuyler Ridenour of Western Dubuque, Blake Wickman of Western Dubuque, Cole Poling from Anamosa and Liam Paurch, a Dubuque School District underclassman at Roosevelt Middle School. Josie Andre won the state point total in-a-season award, almost doubling the the second-place performer.
The program plans to celebrate this season’s achievements Friday with a picnic at a local park.
