Dubuque Hempstead’s Ayden Farley (from left), Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl, Hempstead’s Beau Baker and coach Jeff Hoerner, Dubuque Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall and players Ryan Brosius and J.P. Weber pose for a photo during preparations for today’s Iowa Shrine Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Jamie Marshall can see the differences from when he played in the Iowa Shrine Bowl nearly 30 years ago.
The training camp leading up to the game has been cut in half, and instead of playing in an outdoor stadium, the game is now held inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
But, the mission and the experience remains the same.
“It’s kind of cool to come back and see kind of how things have evolved,” said Marshall, who played in the 1995 Shrine Bowl as a senior at Dubuque Wahlert and will serve as the North team’s defensive coordinator for today’s game after leading his alma mater to the state semifinals last fall. “It’s been cool to have our guys in it, too, just to kind of see those guys take it all in.”
Dubuque Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner was also selected as an assistant coach for the North and has been coaching the wide receivers and tight ends.
Both were selected as assistants by North head coach Duane Schulte, of Cedar Rapids Xavier.
“It really has been an amazing experience, between working with the coaches that we’re working with and the kids, it’s really more than I expected,” Hoerner said. “Just getting to meet with these coaches, it’s like a coaching clinic every single night, so that’s been cool. And the kids have been awesome.”
Wahlert standouts Ryan Brosius and J.P. Weber, Hempstead linemen Beau Baker and Ayden Farley, Dubuque Senior lineman Cohen Pfohl, and West Delaware lineman Luke Reth were selected to play in the game.
Brosius, the TH Football Player of the Year, earned first-team all-state honors after rushing for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns with 15 receptions for 336 yards and five scores. He also had a defensive touchdown and three scores on special teams.
Weber was a two-way force for the Golden Eagles, blocking on an offensive line that opened the way for 2,811 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. As a linebacker, he recorded 64.5 tackles, 50 solo, with six for loss and a fumble recovery. He also served as the team’s placekicker and was selected as a team captain for the North squad.
“Super proud of that. And he’s going to give the invocation before the game,” Marshall said.
Farley, a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection last fall, totaled 25.5 tackles, 10 solo, with one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss for the Mustangs.
Baker blocked on an offensive line that accumulated more than 2,700 yards of offense and 16 touchdowns.
Pfohl, who won a state track title, was a state wrestling qualifier and was a first-team all-MVC pick in football, led the way for a Rams offense that totaled 2,372 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss on defense.
Reth was a first-team all-state selection after paving the way for a West Delaware offense that rolled up 3,779 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also had 12.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries on defense.