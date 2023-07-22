Shrine Bowl
Dubuque Hempstead’s Ayden Farley (from left), Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl, Hempstead’s Beau Baker and coach Jeff Hoerner, Dubuque Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall and players Ryan Brosius and J.P. Weber pose for a photo during preparations for today’s Iowa Shrine Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

 Contributed

Jamie Marshall can see the differences from when he played in the Iowa Shrine Bowl nearly 30 years ago.

The training camp leading up to the game has been cut in half, and instead of playing in an outdoor stadium, the game is now held inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

