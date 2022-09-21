Molly Gilligan wanted to send out the senior class of Dubuque Senior swimmers in style Tuesday night.

And, she could think of no better way to pay tribute to Kyra Howieson, Ellie Kalb, Addison Lueken and Ava Reed than a 101-65 victory over rival Hempstead at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.

