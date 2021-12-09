IOWA CITY — Jordan Bohannon knows he’s going to hear it from the crowd tonight.
After all, the Iowa guard hasn’t shied away from smack-talk with fans — especially Iowa State fans.
In 2019, what he thought was going to be his final game at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Bohannon left his shoes at midcourt after signing them, “To ISU: Thanks for the memz.”
Iowa won that game, 84-68, its first victory in Ames since 2003. The 2020-21 season was supposed to be Bohannon’s fifth and final season in a Hawkeye uniform. Then, a global pandemic struck and the NCAA offered an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes.
So, Bohannon came back for a sixth season.
He’s ready for the chants of grandpa, old man, or whatever else the Hilton Coliseum student section sends his way when the Hawkeyes and No. 17-ranked Cyclones reunite tonight.
“I love it. That’s a big reason why I came back, to talk crap to fans,” Bohannon said at the team’s media day in October. “I want to be at Iowa State talking to the fans courtside. I want to be at Indiana hitting late-game shots to go up. That’s what I’ve thrived off as an athlete here at Iowa, was to kind of feed off that negative energy. So I’m just really excited for it and I can’t wait.”
Iowa (7-2) has won four of the last five meetings with Iowa State (8-0), but the Cyclones are a different team this year than the squad that went just 2-22 last year.
Iowa is much different, too.
Bohannon has shifted from point guard to shooting guard to make room for Joe Toussaint, and national player of the year Luke Garza and sharp-shooting Joe Wieskamp left for the NBA.
Keegan Murray has emerged as a star for Iowa. But others around him need to step up, especially after Iowa was outrebounded, 51-23, in a four-point loss to Illinois on Monday that dropped the Hawkeyes to 0-2 in the Big Ten.
“This rebounding line is completely unacceptable,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in his post-game press conference. “I’ve been coaching 40 years and never seen anything like it. It’s just absolutely unacceptable. We just have to be better.”
Murray enters the game leading the nation in scoring (23.9 points per game) and is ranked in the top-100 in rebounding (8.0). Iowa’s next top rebounders are Filip Rebraca (6.4) and Kris Murray (5.6).
Izaiah Brockington leads the Cyclones in scoring (16.0) and rebounds (7.5). Gabe Kalscheur (12.1 ppg) and Tyrese Hunter (11.6) give Iowa State two more double-digit scorers in its starting lineup.
Iowa State is allowing just 60.1 points per game this season. Iowa has scored at least 83 points in seven of its nine games this season.
Despite the inadequate rebounding, Iowa has shown an ability to dig out of early holes. The Hawkeyes erased a 10-point first-half deficit against Illinois, eventually building a nine-point lead before withering in the second half.
Then-No. 2-ranked Purdue led by 19 points with 9:54 left in the second half of their game on Dec. 3 in West Lafayette, Ind., before the Hawkeyes cut the deficit to 72-70 with 2:32 left.
“There were some good things, but you’re not satisfied with two losses,” McCaffery said. “We had some individuals I think played really well. There were times when we played really well together. The press was good, our activity was really good in both games at times, but the bottom line is we have to be better with our execution and obviously limiting them to fewer shot opportunities.”