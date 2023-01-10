Ravens Bengals Football

Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) covers the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson tries to tackle him during their game Sunday in Cincinnati. Kolar recorded his first four career receptions in the game.

 Joshua A. Bickel/The Associated Press

Two former area football standouts and another with strong local ties are on NFL rosters this season. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:

DAN ARNOLD

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.