08302022-tommyspecht3.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque native Tommy Specht follows the flight of the ball in an Arizona Complex League game for the Texas Rangers organization last season.

 Jerry Espinoza

Tommy Specht believes he benefitted from the lows as much as the highs in his abbreviated first season in professional baseball.

And both motivated the 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate this offseason as he prepared for his first minor league spring training camp with the Texas Rangers. Earlier this week, Specht reported to the Rangers’ complex in Surprise, Ariz., where he made his professional debut in August after being selected in the sixth round of last summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.