Tommy Specht believes he benefitted from the lows as much as the highs in his abbreviated first season in professional baseball.
And both motivated the 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate this offseason as he prepared for his first minor league spring training camp with the Texas Rangers. Earlier this week, Specht reported to the Rangers’ complex in Surprise, Ariz., where he made his professional debut in August after being selected in the sixth round of last summer’s Major League Baseball Draft.
“In Arizona, I definitely had some struggles, but I had some successes, too, and the important thing was learning from those struggles and as well as understanding what I was doing well when I had my success,” Specht said before reporting to camp. “You want to blend it all together.
Recommended for you
“These early years in my professional career, I know I’m going to have my failures because I’m playing against some of the best baseball players in the world. The important thing is finding something that works well for me and sticking to my process, because that’s ultimately what will lead to success. I just want to control what I can control right now, do all the little things well and put myself in the best possible position to be successful at the professional level.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound left-handed hitting outfielder from Dubuque went 2-for-10 with a double and two walks in official Arizona Complex League play in August. He also participated in exhibitions and instructional league play where statistics are not tabulated by MiLB.com.
The Rangers placed Specht — and the majority of their recent draft picks — on a similar development program as Ian Moller, another Wahlert grad they selected in the fourth round after he graduated in 2021. They put prospects through long days at the complex to prepare prospects for life on and off the field in the coming years of Minor League Baseball.
Not only do they work on strength and conditioning and fundamental baseball development, the Rangers expose the young players to extensive programming on nutrition, media skills and handling the mental side of the game.
And Specht applied a lot of those lessons in the offseason.
“The bottom line is baseball is my profession, and advancing through the system is all on me now,” Specht said. “That’s more than enough motivation to turn it on and work every single day so I’m prepared for what is going to be a season that’s a lot longer than I’ve been used to. At the end of the day, I control my own destiny.”
In addition to his work in the gym to add muscle and reduce body fat, Specht trained with Quad Cities-based hitting guru Trey Hannam.
“We really clicked, and he became a big part of my offseason,” Specht said. “We found a few things that work for me, and, hopefully, that leads to some consistency for me throughout the season. Just in comparing video from the end of last season to now, I feel like I’ve changed my swing for the better and refined it so I can have a much more professional approach.
“I feel really good, and I’m looking forward to getting down to Arizona and putting everything to work.”
Specht eventually expects to spend plenty of time in spring training camp with Moller, who reported with the big-league club with four other minor league catchers to handle bullpen work. Last year, Moller began the season in extended spring training before being promoted to the Class A Down East Wood Ducks in the Carolina League.
Specht could follow a similar plan this season.
“To be honest, I’m not thinking about that at all right now,” he said. “I just want to control what I can control, show up every day with a good attitude to work and learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.