Scott Busch is no stranger to the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway’s victory lane. He’d already been there once this season.
But when the Cuba City, Wis., native made his return trip there on Sunday following a 15-lap International Motor Contest Association SportMod victory, it was a moment Busch made sure to savor.
His whole family — siblings, toddlers and all — was there to relish in the moment with him.
“Before I quit racing, I wanted to get a family picture in victory lane,” Busch said. “This is the first win I’ve had with all of my family here. That’s kind of the highlight — winning with all my family here and watching everyone who helped me piece it together.”
There was plenty of wreckage to go around during this week’s racing. Although the Speedway ran relatively smooth through heat races, by the time features rolled around (approximately 7:30 p.m.) the main events had quite a bit of trouble finding a groove.
Leading off was the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature, which saw no fewer than five cautions within the first five laps. The race started with 17 entries. Only seven managed to finish. But the one driver who didn’t seem to have any trouble was Kile Vohringer in the No. 01 car. The Maquoketa, Iowa, native earned pole position through heat laps and carried that over to a wire-to-wire victory in the feature — in spite of all the mayhem behind him.
“Honestly, I don’t know the answer to that one,” said a smiling Vohringer, when asked how he stayed above the fray. He’s hopeful his first win at the Fairgrounds this season can kick start a strong second half to the summer. “It definitely helps going into next week. Hopefully, we can do it again.”
Busch’s race was also slow going, with a couple of cautions before the race could complete its first lap. Once those SportMods got out in space, Busch took his No. 71 car to the front from the seventh starting spot. He then endured several more wrecks and held off Durango, Iowa’s Bryan Moreland, who was literally pushing Busch’s back bumper of the final five laps.
“Just making baby steps,” said Busch, who last won at the Speedway on June 14. Sunday also marked his sixth top-five finish in eight feature races in Dubuque.
The 20-lap IMCA Modified drew a red flag within the first lap with a five-car pileup on the back stretch. After the restart, Bernard, Iowa’s Timmy Current was able to seize control, outlasting Jeff Larson’s No. B1 to the checkered flag.
The 10-lap 4-Cylinders race ran clean until the final lap — when two of the six cars caught fire. Tipton, Iowa’s Joshua Muse sparked up on the front stretch. Race leader Auston Vorbeck, of Maquoketa, slid into flames as well, drawing out the Speedway’s fire squad and ending his night.
The race restarted with two laps to go. Tipton’s Josh Starr held off home track favorites John W. Campbell and Jacob Welter for the surprising win.
Carnage ensued in Sunday’s final feature race, which saw track favorites Mitch Manternach, Ron Klein and Eric Pollard all end their nights early and only nine of the 16 original entries finishing. The evening concluded in thrilling fashion, though: Lanark, Ill., native Bryce Garnhart passed Joel Callahan on the final stretch for the last victory of the night.