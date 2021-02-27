A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (16-11-3) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (12-15-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The Saints have won three of the previous five meetings heading into tonight’s series finale. The teams split their last two games, Jan. 30-31 in Des Moines.
Scouting Dubuque: Saints coach Oliver David needs just one victory to reach the 100-victory milestone. He enters tonight’s game with a 99-75-25 record in his fourth season at the helm after a previous stint as an assistant. In Dubuque’s Tier I era, David ranks behind only Jim Montgomery’s 118 victories from 2010-13. Jason Lammers accumulated 75 wins in two seasons, and Matt Shaw had 69 wins, also in two seasons. David worked as an assistant for two years under Shaw and one year under Lammers ... Dubuque has gone 6-2-2 in its last 10 and has secured standings points in its last four outings to pull within eight points of Team USA for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with one game in hand … Robert Cronin has seven points in his last five games to take over the team lead goals with 12 and points with 23. Andrei Buyalsky has goals in five consecutive games … Lukas Parik came within a few feet of scoring a goal during Wednesday’s 5-3 victory over Youngstown. Last season, while playing for Spokane in the Western Hockey League, he became the first goalie at any level to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game … Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson did not make any moves at Monday’s USHL trade deadline, which was largely quiet across the league.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers were involved in the lone reported deal on Monday. They acquired University of Wisconsin recruit Zach Urdahl from Lincoln for Trevor Mitchell and a first-round pick in Phase II of the USHL Draft. Urdahl tallied 26 goals and 21assists in 83 games over two-plus seasons for Lincoln … Des Moines entered Friday’s home game with Chicago on a 6-3-1 run, including wins in the last two. The fourth-place Buccaneers held a two-point lead on Sioux Falls with three games in hand.
TEAM USA (15-11-4) AT FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Team USA has won two of the three meetings with five games remaining, including tonight’s against the U18 squad. Dubuque split with the U18s on Dec. 18-19, the last games on Dubuque’s schedule before Larsson made a series of moves to upgrade the roster.
Scouting Team USA: The Americans entered this weekend on a 5-3-2 run. The U18s were scheduled to play at surging Green Bay on Friday and Saturday night and will conclude a 3-in-3 on Sunday afternoon at Mystique. Team USA’s roster includes four potential first-round draft picks in Luke Hughes, Chaz Lucius, Sasha Pastujov and Roman Schmidt, according to NHL Central Scouting.