Josie Potts wasn’t about to let it happen again.
“So determined,” Potts said. “My dad had this whole motivational speech before the game. “We’re all seniors, so we all know what happened here last year.”
Just shy of one year ago, Senior saw an 18-point fourth-quarter advantage evaporate and eventually fell in overtime to rival Wahlert on its home court.
Though it came strikingly close again on Thursday, Senior fought off a fierce Golden Eagles’ late rally to hang on for a 62-57 victory at Wahlert Gymnasium.
“There’s always a motivational factor when it’s Wahlert and it's intracity,” Potts said. “It’s more nerve-wracking, it’s more emotional and I’m just glad we were able to hold our composure in the end.”
Potts led the Rams (9-9, 5-5 Mississippi Valley Conference) with 18 points, Samantha McDonald added 13 and Maya Watters chipped in nine.
Senior and Wahlert currently sit tied with matching 4-1 records in the hunt for the city championship.
Emma Donovan nearly willed Wahlert (13-5, 6-5 MVC) all the way back from a 16-point deficit in the final frame with 12 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth. Claire Lueken had 14 points and Olivia Donovan eight for the Golden Eagles, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
“We kept telling our girls, ‘You gotta put a full 32 (minutes) together,’” Senior coach Cassie Allee said. “Every timeout, I was telling them, ‘Trust me, (Wahlert’s) Coach Spiegler is gonna have something. You’ve got to be ready. They maintained composure and fought through it."'
Wahlert grabbed a 14-7 advantage at 3:38 of the first on the last of Claire Lueken’s eight first-quarter points, but Senior quickly responded with a 7-0 spurt.
McDonald’s 3-pointer tied it at 14-14, and Myrissa McGrane added a triple at the end of the quarter to give the Rams the edge at the end of the first, 19-18.
Mya Wedewer provided Senior a nice lift off the bench with seven points in the second frame. Her basket early in the quarter put the Rams ahead, 24-18, a six-point margin they would hold three different times in the frame, including a 35-29 advantage at the break.
“We had 15 of our 35 points in the first half were bench points from our three seniors,” said Allee, who also got big first-half buckets from senior reserves Adrianna Reimer and McGrane. “Just knowing we can put any one of those girls on the floor and they will come through somehow, some way, gives us a lot of confidence.”
A 3-pointer and two free throws from Potts in the final 2 minutes of the third stretched Senior to its largest lead of the night, 48-38, putting the Rams in an eerily similar position as last year heading into the final frame.
Potts and McDonald combined for 10 points to put Senior in a seemingly comfortable position, 58-42, with 5:35 to play.
But Emma Donovan and the Golden Eagles, much like a year ago, had one last push on their home court.
“We knew Emma wasn’t gonna give up,” Potts said. “It’s her senior year, too, but we all just had to calm down. We knew we had timeouts and time left. Just stay calm. Play calm.”
Donovan reeled off six quick points, and Lueken drained her fourth 3-pointer of the night to chop a 16-point deficit down to just five, 60-55, in a 3-minute span.
Unlike a year ago, however, the Rams refused to fold behind big-time performances from a veteran-laden group.
“They maintained composure and finished it,” Allee said. “They were able to keep everything in check and finished through for us. Just a great game all around.”
Potts, McDonald and Watters knocked down clutch free throws in the final minute and didn’t allow Wahlert to climb any closer.
For a team that’s hovered around the .500 mark all season, Potts sees this victory as a potential turning point for the Rams with three games remaining.
“We’ve kind of been back and forth and, honestly, we really needed this one,” Potts said. “It’s a big confidence booster. Everyone is in high spirits right now.”
