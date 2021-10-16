Connor Kurth expected just as much energy from the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday night as he saw a week earlier.
This time, the Dubuque Fighting Saints had the pushback.
Kurth scored the tie-breaking goal late in the second period as Dubuque rallied for a 5-2 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center. Last Saturday, the Gamblers spoiled Dubuque’s home opener, 5-4 in overtime.
“We saw it last week: we let in one, the boys didn’t bring the energy to come back and they got a second goal and a third,” Kurth said. “We dug ourselves too big a hole, even though we eventually dug out of it. When they got the first one tonight, we realized we couldn’t afford to let that happen again.
“The boys were energetic on the bench. It was still early, and we were just buzzing and got one back right away. That lifted us up for the rest of the game.”
The Gamblers struck first, just 2:53 into the contest. Nicholas VanTassell capitalized on a turnover at the Dubuque blue line, skated in on the right wing and snuck a shot past goaltender Philip Svedeback from a sharp angle.
Dubuque answered less than two minutes later while on the first power play of the game. Defenseman Axel Kumlin made a centering pass toward Tristan Lemyre in the low slot, but the puck appeared to deflect off a Gamblers defenseman and past goalie Rastislav Elias for his second goal of the season.
Playing in his first home game, Peter Kramer put the Saints ahead at the 10:26 mark with his first career USHL goal. Max Burkholder made a perfect backdoor pass to Kramer, who scored on a tap-in. Samuel Sjolund picked up a secondary assist for starting the tic-tac-toe passing sequence.
“I just wanted to come out and get a good pace going,” Kramer said. “We got a little unlucky with the first goal they scored, but we stayed strong and got one back right away. We stuck with it the whole game and got a good result out of it.
“It felt good. The crowd was amazing, and the boys brought the energy. I couldn’t be more happy for the team.”
Green Bay knotted the score at 2-2 at the 12:59 mark of the second period. Off the rush, Jarod Crespo took the puck to the net, and Svedeback made the initial save. But John Mittlestadt drove the net and poked the rebound into the cage.
The Saints regained the lead in the final minutes of the middle period. Kurth took a short pass from Stephen Halliday in the left corner, walked the puck out in front and tucked it around Elias for his second goal of the season at the 18:11 mark.
“Coach (Greg) Brown has been talking about our line playing a more together and staying a little tighter,” Kurth said. “He mentioned it right before that on the bench. We went out the next shift and played for each other. Stevie forced a nice turnover, made a great pass and drew two guys to him. That opened things up for me, and I was fortunate enough to put it in.”
Lemyre added a huge insurance goal at 12:38 of the third period. After a turnover in the Gamblers’ zone, Lemyre wired a shot from the right circle past Elias following side-to-side passing from Kramer and Kenny Connors.
Kurth added an empty net goal with less than two seconds remaining to account for the final margin of victory.
Svedeback finished with 17 saves while improving to 2-0-1-0. He weathered the storm late in the third, when Green Bay pulled Elias during a power play for a 6-on-4 advantage.
“The most important thing was tracking the puck and battling as hard as I could,” Svedeback said. “Just do everything in my power to see the puck and stay strong to control rebounds. I got a lot of help from the guys in front of me.
“This was an important win for the team. Hopefully, we can build on it (tonight).”
The Saints visit rival Waterloo at 6 p.m. tonight.