Kayci Martensen didn’t have to play “beat the clock” this time around. She did it anyway.
The Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City senior ran a 5K time of 18:10 to win her third consecutive Wisconsin Division 2 state cross country championship on Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. She beat Faith Wehrman of New Berlin Eisenhower by 14.7 seconds with the fourth-fastest time in Division 2 history and the 12th-fastest overall.
A year ago, because of COVID-19 concerns, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association dramatically altered the look of the state meet. The three divisions ran at three different sites, and the WIAA split up each race, so runners ran for times instead of racing the competition.
“I’m so glad it was back to normal this year for my last high school race,” Martensen, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, said Saturday. “The meet environment was really cool. We had three times the people because all of the divisions were here. That made it so much more fun.
“Last year, with all the races split up, we really didn’t know how we did after the race. We ran at 12:45 (p.m.) and didn’t even know how we did until about 5:30 on the drive home. Then it was kind of like, ‘Oh, yay.’ This was a lot more exciting.”
Martensen, who finished third at state as a freshman and won all four sectional championships, became just the fifth female and the 11th runner in state history with three state championships. But her impact on the Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City triop extends well beyond the record book or trophy case.
“Kayci’s meant so much to all of us,” coach Paul Reynolds said. “She’s a great teammate, a great team leader, very noble. She’s always ready to pick someone up if they’re having a bad day, and she’s just a lot of fun to be around. The team really rallies around her and becomes more of a team because of her personality.”
Just days before the state meet, Martensen verbally committed to run for perennial power Iowa State University. On Friday, the Cyclones placed second at the ultra-competitive Big 12 Conference championships.
“I really liked the team environment, and all the coaches were really nice,” Martensen said. “When it came down to making the decision, it just felt like that was where I belonged. I’m really looking forward to it.
“Even though I ran for a smaller high school, I’m really looking forward to being a part of a big team like Iowa State, where everyone has the same mindset as I have. They’re all there to get better every day, so it will be cool to be around a lot of people who have the same goals as I have.”
At the collegiate level, women run 6K races. But Martensen doesn’t mind the extra distance.
“I run pretty much everything from 800 (meters) on up, so it doesn’t make a big difference to me,” she said. “I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”