Payton Griebel learned a lot from his older brother, Brady, including what it takes to run like a champion.
The younger of the Bellevue siblings ran a 5K time of 16:40.3 on Thursday afternoon at Guttenberg Golf Course to win an Iowa Class 1A state cross country qualifying meet and lead the Comets to a runner-up finish and a team berth at Fort Dodge next Saturday.
The 1A state field will also include the Maquoketa Valley and Cascade boys teams, along with a pair of Clayton Ridge individuals, while Bellevue Marquette advanced a pair of individuals to the girls state meet. In Class 2A, the Dyersville Beckman girls advanced to state as a team for the first time since the mid-1990s.
“I definitely do feel like I’m following in his footsteps, and I want to do everything I can to be just as good as him or even better than him,” Payton Griebel, a sophomore, said of his older brother who now runs at the University of Northern Iowa. “He’s pushed me my whole life, and I definitely look up to him.
“The key today was just staying relaxed and keeping a level head. I didn’t let anything get to me.”
Payton Griebel finished 17th overall in his state debut last season, when his older brother won the individual title. On Thursday, he beat Cy Huber, of team champion Maquoketa Valley, by 6.4 seconds for the title.
The Comets claimed the second of two team berths from the Clayton Ridge qualifying meet. Aiden Onken took seventh in 17:28.5, followed by Ben Steinbeck in 17:55.2 for 11th place, Kaden Guenther in 18:49.6 for 19th and Jake Borman in 19:00 for 24th. Gabe Manders and Nolan Dunne took 40th and 47th but did not score. Bellevue scored 61 points to finish 17 points behind Maquoketa Valley and 16 clear of third-place South Winneshiek.
“It really was a team effort,” Bellevue coach Scott Jess said. “Our top three guys ran where they were supposed to, and our 4 and 5 really stepped up today. That was the difference.”
Maquoketa Valley got a fourth-place run from Nolan Ries in 17:04.8 and a ninth-place effort from Michael Schaul in 17:38.1. Matthew Schaul and George Livingston went 14-15 in 18:13.2 and 18:13.5 to round out the Wildcats’ scoring, while Arion Wave took 18th and Toby Grimm finished 48th.
Clayton Ridge advanced two runners to state. Gavin Moser placed eighth in 17:35.7, and Keaton Reimer took the 10th and final individual spot in 17:44.4.
Bellevue Marquette advanced two runners to the girls state meet from the Clayton Ridge qualifier. Holly Beauchamp took fifth in 20:45.2, and Kaylee Koos finished 10th in 21:26.2, edging out Bellevue’s Gabby Williamson by nearly 16 seconds for the final individual qualifying spot.
Marquette and Bellevue finished fourth and fifth in the girls team race.
CASCADE BOYS RETURN TO STATE
Adam Knepper finished third in 18:08.0, and Max Nadeau placed sixth overall in 18:22.9 to lead Cascade to a runner-up team finish in the Class 1A state qualifier at Fillmore Fairways. The Cougars scored 67 points, 23 behind champion Valley Lutheran but six ahead of Hudson for the second and final qualifying spot for state.
Cascade’s Lane Cook took the 17th spot in the team race with a 19:31.0, followed by Davis Trumm in 18th at 19:39.0 and Ben Gehl in 24th in 20:15.5. Andrew Kaalberg took 33rd and Payton Feldman was 38th in the team points but did not factor in the scoring.
BECKMAN GIRLS MAKE SCHOOL HISTORY
The Beckman girls will return to state as a team for the first time since 1996 after finishing third in the Class 2A qualifier at Anamosa. Monticello won with 49 points, followed by Tipton (84) and Beckman (87), which beat LaPorte City Union by 10 points for the third and final berth at state.
Maria Kruse finished third in 20:36 to lead the Trailblazers, while Julia Mertz also claimed an individual spot at state by placing 12th in 20:58. Kruse, a sophomore, qualified for state for the second straight year.
Madelyn Reiter took 16th in 21:08, followed by Abby Knepper in 20th in 21:15 and Maria Dudzik in 36th in 22:44. Ellie Recker and Sydney Reiter placed 50th and 52nd for the Blazers.
“It’s awesome. I don’t know any other word for it,” Beckman coach Tyson Squiers said. “The only other time we took a team to state was 25 years ago, so we were well overdue. But I’m super proud of these girls, because they’ve worked their butts off to get here.”