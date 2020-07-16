With just six upperclassmen on this year’s softball team and a new head coach at the helm, Bellevue’s Brianna Laughlin knew she had to step into a major leadership role this season.
The five-year varsity outfielder and the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week helped guide the Comets to their first win in three seasons before the season was cut short due to a member of the program testing positive for the coronavirus.
“Last season was a really rough one, so I wanted to do everything I could to become a better player to help my team,” Laughlin said. “I spent a lot of extra time working on my swing and I think it really paid off this year. I was able to come up with some timely hits and helped spark momentum for our team.”
The Comets were able to earn a 9-8 win over Monticello on June 26, and just two games later their season would come to an abrupt end due to COVID-19.
“Catching the final out of the Monticello game was the best feeling I’ve had in a long time,” Laughlin said. “Things were finally starting to click and we were really playing as a team.”
First-year head coach Jamie Deering said Laughlin played a vital role on the team’s improvement this season.
“She really raised the expectations of herself and showed us what she was capable of this season,” Deering said. “She always came out to the field with a fire inside of her, and she was a great role model for everyone on the team. Even if we weren’t winning games, she kept everyone’s spirits up.”
Laughlin finished the year with one double, one triple and one home run to go along with four RBIs.
“Our record might not have showed it, but we were a much improved team,” Laughlin said. “I truly believe things will continue to go up for this team, and I’m so glad that I could be a part of it.”
Laughlin has been a member of the track, basketball and softball programs for Bellevue, and also served as the volleyball manager. She received academic all-River Valley Conference honors in basketball and softball and will continue her education at the University of Iowa, where she plans to major in Health and Human Physiology and Pre-Chiropractic.
“It was tough having the final games of our senior season taken from us, but I am really grateful we had the chance to play at all,” Laughlin said. “I have a feeling we were one of the hardest working teams in the state this year, and they will do good things in the years to come.”