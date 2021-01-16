There’s in the zone, and then there’s where the Loras College women’s basketball team was living on Saturday afternoon.
Behind 15 steals from their full-court press, 19 made 3-pointers and 34-for-70 shooting from the field, the Duhawks blitzed crosstown rival University of Dubuque, 97-71, in a rare non-conference battle between the programs at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
“Flow is a big deal,” Loras coach Justin Heinzen said. “When we had the pace going, that was the biggest thing. We got comfortable. It’s a little easier to shoot when you’re up by 30. You’re not as tight, and the press did a lot of that, for sure.”
Madison Haslow led the way for the Duhawks (2-1), going 7-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with a game-high 25 points. Cierra Bachmann made four treys and scored 15 points, while former Platteville High star Sami Martin added 14 points.
The scoring didn’t stop there. Lydia Breunig hit two 3s among her 10 points, and former Galena (Ill.) standout Sydney Schuler drained three triples for nine points. Ashley Funk chipped in eight points as the Duhawks shot 48.6% from the field for the game and 47.5% from long range (19-for-40).
“It was really energizing, especially in the first half,” said Haslow, a sophomore forward from Crystal Lake, Ill. “I feel like everybody was hitting shots and our bench was really into it. When our bench is going, it motivates us even more.”
Bachmann got the downtown party started for the Duhawks, sinking a pair early to take an 8-4 lead. After Haslow’s steal and layup, Breunig drilled a trey before Haslow went off for three makes from beyond the arc to suddenly drop the Spartans in a 22-9 hole.
It didn’t get any better for the Spartans in the second quarter, as Haslow sank another 3 and Funk scored on a tough take for a basket and the foul to extend the lead to 32-17. Breunig’s steal and layup, followed by another hit beyond the arc from Haslow, pushed the advantage to 39-19 with 6:26 left until halftime.
“We work on that press everyday,” Haslow said. “We want to perfect the details and make the other team turn it over as much as possible. Communication is key.”
Breunig got in on the 3-point barrage, as did Schuler and Haslow once again, as the Duhawks took a 53-33 lead into the locker room.
“We spend so much time on our ‘D,’” Heinzen said. “It should be what gets us going every day. We did a great job of that outside of a small stretch, but we did a good job muddying it up and making it harder on them.”
When the Spartans tried to climb back into the game in the second half, the Duhawks had an answer. Tabria Thomas scored plus a foul to pull UD within 58-42, but then Funk swished a baseline trey to quiet that run.
Thomas scored on a tough cut to the hoop to get the Spartans within 66-50 later in the third, but Martin — who just transferred from Bradley University a couple weeks ago and already is one of the first players off the bench — flexed her muscle in the paint with six points down the stretch to keep the lead at 72-52 heading to the fourth.
“She made some plays,” Heinzen said. “It’s nice when you can shoot like that, you give her some room to do it. Then they’re not keying on one player or on the inside, and when she has a one-on-one we like that matchup.”
After Schuler and Haslow added more 3s in the fourth, it was just one of those games for both teams — the Duhawks couldn’t miss, and the Spartans couldn’t do much to stop it.
“It’s been a big adjustment, but it’s a really good adjustment,” said Haslow, one of five new starters for the Duhawks this season. “We have a really good team chemistry and everyone’s super close. We’re a pretty young team, so to be able to do that and still compete is a good feeling.”
Miah Smith and Jordan Fischer scored 11 points apiece to lead the Spartans (1-2), who turned it over 32 times.