The game played out like a movie for Dubuque Wahlert.
Down but not out, slowed but not stopped, the Golden Eagles rallied together after dropping into an early 13-point deficit against Dubuque Hempstead on the road for a landmark win this season.
Nolan Berendes shot 8 of 9 from the field for a game-high 20 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 2:15 to play, and big man Duke Faley – after missing a loss against the Mustangs earlier this season due to a concussion – made his presence felt with 16 points as the Eagles powered to a 59-50 triumph on Friday night at Moody Gymnasium.
“It feels great to get a city win,” Berendes said. “We came out short, but we came back and it was a crazy gym. It was like a movie.”
Seamus Crahan added 10 points and Ben Freed chipped in nine for Wahlert (8-3, 4-2 Mississippi Valley Conference), which fell back on its heels quickly as Hempstead (7-5, 2-4) bolted out to a 15-2 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
“I think our team’s responded well to deficits all year,” Faley said. “It’s a problem we keep getting ourselves in, but we’re strong, we’re resilient, and this team’s really good at clawing our way back into the game.”
Both juniors, Berendes and Faley played the starring roles, but they had a great supporting cast.
“It’s a team effort,” Faley said. “Everyone chipped in and helped off where they could, and we knew where their scorers were and did a good job of containing them.”
Faley converted an and-1 inside, then Berendes hit a trey to slice the deficit to 15-8 by the end of the first quarter. The Eagles continued the momentum in the second, going on a 19-11 run sparked by seven points from Berendes – his trey, followed by another from Freed and a tough take by Jack Walsh, gave the Eagles their first lead since 2-0 at 23-21, with 2:58 to go until halftime.
“We just had to challenge them on the timeout there,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “We were playing soft for whatever reason. We were a little intimidated by their size inside, so we just had to start attacking the basket. We were hugging the 3-point arc and turning the ball over. It was 15-2, so that made it 57-35 us from that point, so from there we played some good basketball.”
Wahlert kept pushing it in the second half, and after Faley stepped out and sank a triple for a 36-34 lead at the 3:53 mark of the third quarter, the Eagles led the rest of the way.
“We started slow, but this time we came back and started firing up shots,” Berendes said. “We went on a big run and that just shows you what we’re about.”
The Mustangs chipped away, and pulled within 44-40 on a steal and two-handed jam by Kellen Strohmeyer, but Wahlet refused to be denied to earn the season split. Berendes sank a step-back jumper, Freed added a trey and then Berendes delivered the dagger by hitting nothing but net from downtown for a 57-46 advantage with 2:15 remaining.
“Credit Nolan, he really carried us there when we needed it and brought us back strong when we really needed it,” English said. “He had probably his best game of the year on both ends of the floor. A lot of guys brought it tonight in a lot of different ways.”
Cameron Fens led Hempstead with 15 points, and Strohmeyer finished with 11.
“They hit shots and we hit shots,” Berendes said. “But, in the end, we hustled, we got long rebounds, got up the floor, and kept hitting our shots.”