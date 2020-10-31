Henry Thrun scored in the final minute of overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 6-5 victory over Muskegon in USHL preseason play Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Thrun batted down a puck in his own zone to start a 2-on-1 with P.J. Fletcher on his left wing. Thrun skated the puck up the ice, took the shot himself and scored on goalie Christian Stoever to help Dubuque improve to 2-1 in the preseason. The Saints play their final exhibition game tonight at home against the Lumberjacks again.
The Saints jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the game.
Robert Cronin opened the scoring at the 6:01 mark of the period. Max Burkholder drove the puck down the right wing and centered the puck to Cronin for a quick tap-in on Stoever.
Just 6:30 later, Finn Brown made it 2-0. Stoever stopped Ian Pierce’s shot from the right point, but his rebound bounced off Brown and into the net.
Cronin added a power play goal with 22 seconds remaining in the period. Stephen Halliday carried the puck behind the net and delivered a wraparound pass to Cronin for his second goal of the night. Braden Doyle picked up a secondary assist.
Danil Gushchin got the Lumberjacks on the board with a power play goal 33 seconds into the second frame. But the Saints got that goal back at the 8:18 mark, when P.J. Fletcher scored a backdoor rebound of a Tristan Lemyre shot.
Muskegon owned the rest of the period, though. Dylan Wendt, Davis Pennington and Tanner Kelly all found the back of the net to pull the Lumberjacks even at 4-4.
Dubuque regained the lead 8:40 into the third period. Kenny Connors took a Halliday feed and scored through traffic to make it 5-4. But, less than a minute later, Wendt capitalized on 2-on-1 to tie the game again.
Aidan McCarthy made 30 saves for the victory.