NORMAL, Ill. — The Galena girls basketball team played its best two games of the season when it mattered most.
They’ll need to follow that same recipe today — and maybe even take it up another notch.
The Illinois Class 1A No. 4-ranked Pirates (32-3) battle top-ranked Brimfield (31-4) at 11 a.m. today in the state championship game at Redbird Arena in search of the program’s first-ever state title.
“It’s a best-case scenario for us to be playing as well as we have the last two games,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “Our confidence is at an all-time high and things have just been clicking.”
In its supersectional victory on Monday and state semifinal win Thursday, Galena stampeded its opponents right out of the opening tip.
Before Chicago Hope Academy and Serena knew what hit them, it was far too late.
The Pirates blitzed Chicago Hope with a 16-3 lead after the first quarter in the supersectionals and had even less mercy on Serena in the state semifinals, charging to a 15-0 advantage after the opening frame.
But Watson knows to take down No. 1 Brimfield, his team may need to find even another level.
“They’re good; they’re really good,” Watson said. “They have a lot of length, a lot of size and they score a lot of points. It’s going to be our biggest challenge by far this season to try and slow them down.”
Brimfield has been ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in every Associated Press poll released during the season and validated the hype by reaching today’s final.
The Indians come into today’s championship battle-tested. Three of their losses — Geneseo, Peoria Notre Dame, and Morton — are all ranked in 3A, Illinois’ second largest class. Brimfield’s other defeat came to Class 2A No. 1-ranked Winnebago.
If the Pirates had any nerves in their state-tournament debut rout of Serena, it certainly wasn’t displayed on the court. But with that behind them, Watson feels his team can now just focus on the task at hand.
“The excitement of being there, the excitement of everybody in the stands, there’s not a wall behind the basket like we’re used to and how are we going to shoot there — that’s all out of the way and we can just focus on our game plan and what it is we need to do,” Watson said.
“We’ve got those first-day jitters out of the way. Now they know where to go and what to expect. They don’t have to worry about any of that stuff. They can just worry about playing.”
Galena’s Claire Martensen, who had a team-high 14 points in Thursday’s semifinal win, feels her team needs to continue its hot shooting against high-powered Brimfield.
“We had a really good shooting game (Thursday),” Martensen said. “We shot really well from the 3 and we finished. We have been shooting well this whole season. If we can keep up the high percentage from the field, we should have a really good game (today) and it should be a fun one to watch.”
Martensen, a senior, has dreamed of bringing Galena its first state title since childhood.
“It’s the state championship; it’s something we’ve looked forward to since we were little kids,” she said. “It’s not just playing for us. “We’re playing for our whole entire community — our families, our brothers, our sisters, our grandparents, our teachers. The whole community is behind us, so it’s not just playing for us, it’s playing for them. We’re trying to put Galena on the radar for the entire state.”