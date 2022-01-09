George Holesinger hadn’t felt this kind of energy at a swimming meet for a long time. Too long.
And it gave him a little extra kick.
The senior won the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races on Saturday to lead Dubuque Hempstead to a runner-up finish in the Mustang Invitational at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. Traditional powerhouse Bettendorf won the nine-team meet with 639 points, followed by Hempstead (459) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (333), while Dubuque Senior took fifth with 172.
“It was so good to see the sport of swimming back to normal again,” Holesinger said, referring to coronavirus-related restrictions throughout his junior season. “I haven’t seen a meet that was unimpeded for a long time. This is what the sport is all about: a bunch of swimmers coming in here and enjoying everything the sport has to offer. It was a fun meet, and I really enjoyed it.
“It’s so much better when you have an environment like this. I’ve been to a few big club meets, but they don’t have the same energy as a high school invitational. When you have a better atmosphere, it leads to so much better times.”
Holesinger won the 200 in 1:46.09, just .30 seconds ahead of Kennedy’s Mason Turner. He then won the 100 in 47.84, a second and a half faster than Freeport’s Alexander Wilson.
Holesinger led off the third place 200 free relay of Mitchell Konichek, Brandon Decker and Aiden Yaklich, who teamed for a 1:32.22. Holesinger then anchored the fourth-place 400 free relay of Yaklich, Michael Rhett Gilbertson and Decker, who combined for a 3:29.81.
Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz liked the way his team swam just a week after completing double sessions during the holiday break. The Mustangs returned to wearing slower suits after switching to caps and racing suits in the Clinton Invitational before the break.
“We had a lot of guys who were swimming the same times or even going a little faster than they did in caps and racing suits, which really speaks to the progress they made through doubles,” said Loeffelholz, who decided to use Clinton as a measuring stick after seeing other programs employ a similar in-season strategy.
Yaklich liked the idea.
“It’s a great placer for where we’re at in the season,” he said. “After doubles is when we’re in the best shape of the season. And, if you can swim just as fast in drag suits as you did in caps and racing suits, it’s a huge confidence booster. It illustrates just how important doubles are. It shows that hard work pays off.”
The Mustangs recorded six other top-five finishes on Saturday. Gilbertson (backstroke), Konichek (breaststroke), Yaklich (butterfly) and Decker (freestyle) opened the meet with a 1:46.78 for a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Konichek added a third with a 1:04.76 in the 100 breaststroke, and Gilbertson took fourth in the 500 in 5:16.32.
The Mustangs also got fifth-place performances from Yaklich (23.33 in the 50), Decker (1:09.22 in the breaststroke) and the 400 freestyle B relay of Kyle Powers, Drew Reece, Zach Wenger and John Maloney in 3:47.24.
Zack Heiar turned in Senior’s top performance, a second-place effort of 1:03.69 in the 100 breaststroke. Bettendorf’s Alex Stone won the race in 1:01.68.
“The competition was a really good indicator of the times I’m going to need to go at districts and state and how I’m going to need to race from this point on,” said Heiar, a freshman and the younger brother of Wahlert standout Zoe Heiar. “I know I’m going to have to work hard in practice every day to get the times I want at the end of the year.”
Jarrett Herber placed third in the 100 butterfly in 58.07, and the Rams added a pair of fifth-place performances from Heiar (2:10.97 in the 200 individual medley) and the 200 medley relay of Walter Freund (backstroke), Heiar (breaststroke), Herber (butterfly) and Brady Noel (freestyle) in 1:53.36.