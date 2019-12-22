Tell me if this story sounds familiar:
• An unremarkable backup high school football player from the Chicago suburbs overlooked by everyone in the college ranks
• That guy walks on to a college program, and his performance becomes the stuff of legend
• He winds up grinding his way onto one of the biggest stages his sport has to offer, playing for a team he grew up watching on TV every weekend
You might think I’m talking about a 1993 movie called “Rudy.” It tells the real-life tale of Daniel “Rudy” Reutiger and his journey from a Joliet, Ill., “Average Joe” to college football folk hero at Notre Dame University. A guy who was constantly told he had no business following his dreams but bet on himself anyway.
Except, he’s not “Rudy.” Before he even takes the field today, the guy I’m referring to has an even more improbable story than one of the most iconic real-life sports movies of all-time.
Michael Joseph — Oswego, Ill., native; University of Dubuque football walk-on; 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee; Chicago Bears undrafted free agent; activated on one of 32 NFL 53-man roster spots on Wednesday; and much more.
I’d lay hard money against a journey quite like his ever passing through Dubuque again, let alone the NFL. If Chicago knew Michael’s story the way we do, Soldier Field would chant his name too.
“I can’t say anybody else would’ve made it the way he’s made it,” said UD coach Stan Zweifel, Wednesday, after it was announced that Joseph was activated from the Bears’ practice squad to the 53-man ahead of tonight’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Joseph was activated for a few reasons. Star linebacker Danny Trevathan was placed on injured reserve, ending his season and clearing up a roster spot for Michael. The Bears were mathematically eliminated from the postseason after their loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, and NFL teams out of the running for a Super Bowl often use these remaining weeks to evaluate the players they have in-house.
There also was what occurred Monday when the New York Giants claimed Joseph for their 53-man roster. The Bears had 24 hours to decide whether to up the ante and hang on to Joseph as part of their professional roster, or let him walk.
They chose to keep him. That says volumes to me about what the oldest franchise in professional football thinks of the kid.
A kid who barely saw the field in high school, had to try out for a Division III program in Dubuque, and parlayed that into folk-stardom.
Then try to convince me there’s a better rags-to-riches story in all of football.
I’ve spent enough time around Michael to know he loves Dubuque and the doors UD opened for him. While training year-round to make the NFL, Joseph still finds time to return here. He’s attended four UD football games since turning pro. According to Zweifel, he’s returning this spring to talk to UD players ahead of their first camps of 2020.
It’s hard for me not to admire the ways he has given back to our community, despite his star turn.
“I think he does have a real true affection for the place that gave him a chance,” Zweifel said.
During Chicago’s training camp in 2018 (Joseph’s first year with the Bears), I spoke to Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller. I brought up Michael’s name; both of them said “Oh yeah! You mean Dubuque!”
“Dubuque” — two all-pro cornerbacks’ nickname for the Key City’s “Rudy.”