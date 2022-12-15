Dominant might not be a strong enough word to describe the University of Wisconsin-Platteville wrestling team on Wednesday night.
The Pioneers won all 10 bouts, five with bonus points in a 40-0 victory over UW-Stevens Point in Platteville, Wis.
Aiden Brosinski won by fall in 1 minute and 40 seconds at 157 pounds, and Brett Schoenherr added a second-period pin at 285 for the Pioneers.
Kasey Ross won by technical fall, 16-0, at 184, and Nolan McKittrick (125) and Kyler Neuberger (149) added major decisions.
Alec Schmacht (133), Zach Licht (141), Coy Ruess (165), Nathan Wynsma (174) and Tyler Hannah (197) also won matches for Platteville.
(TUESDAY’S RESULTS)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 67, Iowa City West 53 — At Wahlert: Jack Walsh scored 17 points and Nolan Berendes and Seamus Crahan added 14 apiece as the Golden Eagles found their groove in a big upset of the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Trojans.
Iowa City Liberty 70, Western Dubuque 63 — At Iowa City: Daviyon Gaston scored 26 points and Kanyon Bryte added 19, but the Bobcats fell into an early hole and couldn’t quite rally.
Bellevue 62, Northeast Goose Lake 56 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Trailing at halftime, the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Comets rallied as Jensen Wedeking dropped 30 points and Robert Paulsen added 21.
Galena 47, Pearl City 35 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow scored 21 points and Parker Studtmann chipped in 17 for the Pirates.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 56, Iowa City High 51 — At Iowa City: Josie Potts scored 14 points, Elly Haber netted 13, and the Rams scored a road win.
Iowa City West 57, Dubuque Wahlert 46 — At Iowa City: Emma Donovan and Claire Lueken scored 13 points apiece, but the Golden Eagles came up short.
