Here is a capsule look at other area Class 3A teams:
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3
WEST DELAWARE HAWKS
Coach: Doug Winkowitsch (25th year)
Last year: 5-4, 2-3 Class 3A District 3
Returning starters: Kyle Kelley (Jr., WR); Sam Loecke (Sr., DB); Tyler Traver (Sr., DB); Jared Voss (Jr., DB); Cael Meyer (Jr., RB); Kale Rempe (Sr., LB); Joe Burke (Sr., LB); Ben Petlon (Sr., P); Kieran Monaghan (Jr., OL/LB); Carson Petlon (Jr., OL/DL); Mitch Krogmann (Jr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers: Kyle Cole (DB); Christian Nunley (OL/DL); Jamison Smith (LB); Logan Woellert (WR/DB); Wyatt Voelker (TE/LB)
Outlook: The Hawks missed the playoffs last season or the first time since 2007, but return a strong nucleus of juniors to make extended runs this year and next. Meyer is the top returning rusher after running for 585 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Kelley cauht 16 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. West Delaware expects to exploit its speed and lean on its experience at the skill positions after a strong offseason. Last season appears to be just a minor setback for the Hawks. It’s sophomore team went 7-2 last year while the freshmen were 9-0.
Schedule: Aug. 30: at Dubuque Wahlert; Sept. 6: MARION; Sept. 13: MOUNT VERNON; Sept. 20: at Cedar Rapids Xavier; Sept. 27: INDEPENDENCE; Oct. 4: at Waverly-Shell Rock; Oct. 11: DECORAH; Oct. 18: at Charles City; Oct. 25: at Waterloo East
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4
MAQUOKETA CARDINALS
Coach: Kevin Bowman (14th year)
Last year: 1-8, 1-4 Class 3A District 4
Returning starters: Taven Rich (Sr., OL/DL); Grant Michel (Jr., OL); Lane Stender (Jr., OL); Ryne Gruenwald (Sr., WR/DB); Liam Aunan (Sr., WR/DB); Caiden Atienza (Jr., WR); Isaac Crist (Sr., WR/DL); Connor Becker (Jr., RB/LB); Kannon Coakley (Jr., QB); Dixie Solomon (Sr., DL); Leo Biehl (Sr., DL); Abe Michel (Sr., LB); Richee Atkinson (Sr., DB); Hunter Connolly (Jr., DB)
Outlook: It’s been a tough three-year stretch for the Cardinals, who have won just three games since qualifying for the 2015 playoffs. There is reason for optimism though, as Maquoketa returns a strong cast of starters, including a still-young QB in Coakley, who threw for 1,393 yards with eight touchdowns and 16 interceptions last year. He also was the team’s leading rusher, gaining 430 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Becker ran for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Atienza was Coakley’s top target, hauling in 27 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns. Aunan had 23 grabs for 337 yards and a score, and Gruenwald had 27 catches for 237 yards.
Schedule: Aug. 30: at Anamosa; Sept. 6: DEWITT CENTRAL; Sept. 13: INDEPENDENCE; Sept. 20: at Mount Vernon; Sept. 27: at Cedar Rapids Xavier; Oct. 4: MARION; Oct. 11: at Center Point-Urbana; Oct. 18: DUBUQUE WAHLERT; Oct. 25: at Western Dubuque