CASCADE, Iowa — Needing a spark, Cascade found it in one of the top ace servers in the state.
Clinging to a two-point lead in the opening set against winless Camanche on Tuesday night, McKenna Gehl lined up and delivered a pair of aces for needed separation, igniting the Cougars to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of the Storm at Cascade High School.
“In practice, we really focus on a lot of serving because if you don’t make your serves in then you’re not going to win any game,” said Gehl, a senior middle hitter who entered Tuesday night ranked second in all of Iowa with 43 ace serves. “We really focus on it and work on it a lot.”
Gehl led the Cougars (14-6) with four aces against Camanche (0-18). Corinne Rea delivered 10 kills, and Ally Hoffman added eight kills and eight digs. Elizabeth Gibbs provided 10 digs and Megan Smith had 17 assists for Cascade.
“Her serve is awesome. It’s very aggressive,” Cascade coach Mary Frake said. “She’s done a great job working this year in terms of being able to control it. Honestly, her serve is deadly. She’s really, really focused on keeping it still aggressive but also with the control of keeping it in. She’s our ace leader and is doing very well in the state. She’s worked hard at it though, and all credit to her.”
A nice drop shot and a strong kill by Hoffman, along with an ace from Gibbs, helped push the Cougars to a 9-2 lead in the first set, but the Storm played hard and rallied to pull within 13-10 and again at 15-13.
That’s when Gehl served up a couple aces and Hoffman followed with a pair of hammering kills to push out the lead. Brianna Koppes floored a kill and wrapped up the 25-15 triumph.
“I’m usually in those situations where I’m the server at a key point, and you just have to contain your emotions a little bit and take a deep breath,” Gehl said. “Serve and stay focused.”
Camanche never let up without a fight, taking an early 4-2 led in Set 2. But it was all Cougars the rest of the way, as Hoffman nailed a pair of kills to pull away and then drilled another to seal the win, 25-12.
“First and second set I thought we did a good job, and the third set I feel we kind of played relaxed,” Frake said. “I feel like there were moments where we were banking on them making mistakes instead of us forcing them to make mistakes. We talked about needing to fight and needing to be strong to the finish.”
With a sweep in sight, Cascade still had to fight for it against Camanche’s feisty group. The Storm rebounded to tie things up, and even took a late 19-18 advantage. But Gehl approached the service line and served for four straight points, including an ace, and Hoffman capped it with a crushing hit.
“We’re all really close and have really good team chemistry,” said Gehl, one of five seniors on the roster. “We work really well together and it’s fun to play with these guys.”