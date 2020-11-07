MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Luck wasn’t always on Dominik McVay’s side Friday night. Fortunately, Liam Stumpf was.
McVay had two touchdowns wiped out by penalty, but still teamed up with Stumpf to lift Mineral Point to a convincing 42-20 win over Lancaster in a battle of SWAL heavyweights.
Stumpf ran for three scores and threw for two more. McVay scored a touchdown, had two interceptions, and blocked a punt and a kick for the Pointers, who closed out an undefeated regular season at 5-0. Lancaster dropped to 4-3.
“To close out the regular season undefeated feels great,” said Stumpf, who ran for 253 yards on 16 carries. “Having a lot of weapons helps open things up for me to make plays. It’s all about having good skill guys around me.”
The first quarter began and ended with a bang for Mineral Point, and it was a sign of things to come.
McVay returned the opening kick 92 yards for an apparent score, but a penalty wiped out his early heroics. Mineral Point’s first two drives started at its own 7-yard line and stalled.
Lancaster, meanwhile, scored on its second offensive play to dent the scoreboard first. Hayden Knapp dropped a rainbow of a pass to Hayden Wagner in perfect stride down the sideline. Wagner sprinted untouched for a 67-yard score.
With just five seconds left in the opening stanza, the Pointers tied things up with a gutsy fourth-down conversion.
Stumpf kept it himself and, after being caught behind the line, sidestepped a pair of Arrow defenders and darted straight to the end zone for a 44-yard score.
The Pointers picked off two Knapp passes in the second quarter, one by McVay and a tide-turning interception by Leyten Bowers.
Bowers’ interception in the end zone stymied a 70-yard Lancaster drive that looked like it might end with the Arrows grabbing the lead.
Instead it was Mineral Point that pulled ahead, 14-7, at the half. After Bowers’ interception, Stumpf connected with Joah Filardo on a catch-and-run strike that went for 76 yards. One play later, Will Straka rumbled in for a 9-yard TD run at the 3:12 mark for the Pointers.
McVay notched his second interception on Lancaster’s opening drive of the second half — another in the end zone that cost the Arrows a game-tying scoring opportunity.
Like earlier, the Pointers made it hurt. Stumpf reeled off another long score — a 77-yard touchdown run — high-stepping the final dozen yards and the Pointers’ homecoming party was on.
Mineral Point added to its lead when Stumpf and McVay connected on the Pointers’ next possession. McVay was uncovered out of the backfield and hauled in a 57-yard score from Stumpf to make it 28-7 after three quarters.
“We saw something with the safety and the coaches made a great call,” McVay said. “It was a rough game last week and it feels great to come back like this.”
Preston Noethe recovered an errant punt snap by Mineral Point in the end zone and also returned a kick 80 yards for a score to give the Arrows some life in the fourth.
But Stumpf quelled every comeback plan with a pair of long scores — a 43-yard run and an 85-yard toss to Filardo.
Bodie Bosert also had two interceptions for Mineral Point.