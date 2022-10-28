As the biggest day of the season inches closer and closer, it’s no surprise that nerves are creeping in.
But for the Iowa Class 4A top-ranked Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country team, it has little to do with Saturday’s state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
“I think the only thing they are stressed about is school because they have parent/teacher conferences coming up,” Hempstead coach Sharon Klein said. “Many of these girls are pretty smart. Last year, we had a 3.9 GPA, so they get more stressed about school than they do running, thankfully.”
The defending champion Mustangs have been ranked No. 1 all season, and last week’s state qualifying meet at Dubuque Soccer Complex proved why.
The first four runners to cross the finish line last Wednesday were all Mustangs. Julia Gehl was the individual champion, Keelee Leitzen placed second, Brooke O’Brien was third and Evie Henneberry fourth.
Natalie Schlichte placed eighth and Sophia Dallal 15th, as Hempstead finished with an astounding six runners inside the top 15. Senior Maddie Digman placed 20th in last week’s qualifier and will also be part of the formidable Mustangs squad on Saturday.
“They’re handling it, quite frankly, like they have all season,” Klein said. “They’re pretty calm and I think they’re ready to go have some fun on Saturday. They are looking forward to having one last meet together and to go make some history.”
The Mustangs enter Saturday with Gehl (No. 3), Leitzen (No. 5) and O’Brien (No. 6) all ranked inside the top 10 of the final Iowa Association of Track Coaches poll. Henneberry (No. 11) and Schlichte (No.24) give Hempstead five runners inside the top 25 as the prohibitive favorite to defend its team title.
“We’re just trying to control what we can control and keep the focus on ourselves,” Klein said.
No. 4 ranked Dubuque Senior enters Saturday’s state meet after finishing as runner-up in last Wednesday’s qualifier.
The Rams placed five runners inside the top 15. Leah Klapatauskas was fifth, Georgia Harms seventh, Claire Hoyer ninth, Emily Gorton 10th and Emma Chesterman placed 14th.
“They’re ready,” Senior coach Louie Fischer said. “They’re ready to run. It’s been a pretty focused week; they’re having fun together like they always do, but their focus is on Saturday. They want to finish on the deck and bring a trophy home.”
Senior’s season-long consistency was shown in the latest IATC coaches’ poll with four runners ranked in the top 30.
Klapatauskas (No. 12), Harms (No. 19), Hoyer (No. 25) and Gorton (No. 26) will be joined by Chesterman, Nevaeh Kessler and Kaitlyn Miller to fill out the Rams’ state meet roster.
“There’s nothing we’re gonna do this week that’s gonna give them an edge other than maintain a routine and a little extra rest,” Fischer said. “There’s no magic workout the last week of the season. It’s just stick to your routine and do what you’ve been doing well all season.”
The No. 11-ranked Hempstead boys advanced to Fort Dodge by placing third in the Dubuque qualifier last week. John Maloney was the individual runner-up and Caleb Kass placed sixth overall.
Maloney, ranked 10th individually, and Kass 21st, will be joined by Charlie Driscoll, Micah Fern, Will Houselog, Zack Johnson and Brandon Kass on Saturday.
Maloney feels the Mustangs are primed to turn some heads on Saturday.
“I think we definitely have yet to run our best race as a team for sure,” he said.
