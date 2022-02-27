Jamie Watson knew plenty about the Galena girls basketball team’s opponent in the Illinois Class 1A sectional final on Thursday.
But, the last two days, the veteran coach has been scrambling to find any information he can on the team that stands in the Pirates’ way of reaching the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Addie Hefel scored 23 points and Gracie Furlong added 14 to lead the Pirates to a 45-39 victory over rival Stockton in the Forreston Sectional final on Thursday. The No. 4-ranked Pirates (30-3) advanced to play Chicago Hope Academy on Monday night in Hoffman Estates after beating the Blackhawks for the third time this season.
“Obviously, that’s a team we’re very familiar with, and they’re very familiar with us, too,” Watson said. “So, there were no secrets. We knew it was going to be a battle. But any win at this time of year is a good win.”
Stockton, which bowed out at 18-9, jumped to an early 9-7 lead before the Pirates went on a 13-point run. Behind Brynn Haas’ 17-point effort, the Blackhawks stayed in the game until Galena went on a 10-point run for a 39-28 cushion early in the fourth quarter.
Galena reached the supersectional round for the fourth time in program history. But, in 1985, 2016 and 2017, the Pirates fell short and missed reaching the state semifinals. The last two Galena teams to reach the supersectionals featured Katie Furlong, the older sister of current players Maggie and Gracie Furlong, who went on to star for the University of Indianapolis volleyball program.
“We’re really excited for the opportunity,” said Watson, who coached the 2016 and 2017 teams. “These girls were just little kids the last time we made it this far, but they remember the excitement of playing in the supersectionals and the disappointment of not finishing the job.
“It’s been our goal all year long to make it to the state tournament. Now, it’s just a matter of finishing the job.”
Gracie Furlong leads the Pirates in scoring at 12.8 points per game, followed by Hefel at 11.8 and Maggie Furlong and Taylor Burcham around eight per game. Maggie Furlong pulls down seven rebounds per game.
Watson had to scramble to find film on Chicago Hope Academy, but he knows the school features a strong inside presence and a strong outside shooting guard. Mya Thillet scored 19 points to lead Hope to a 55-44 victory at Chicago Orr in the sectional final.
“Obviously, at this time of year, any team you play is going to be really good,” Watson said. “But I’m really confident in our ability to play defense, pressure their guards and maybe speed them up a little bit. If we can get after them with pressure, we’ll have a pretty good chance.
“We’ve only been able to find a few of their games on film. But it’s enough to give us a pretty good idea of what we’re up against.”