MONTICELLO, Iowa -- Cascade’s offense was poised, controlled and for the majority of the game, executed as planned.
Unfortunately, for them, Monticello’s was a bit more electric.
Jack Menster rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as Monticello edged the Cougars, 42-27, on a wild season opener Friday night at Dean Nelson Field.
Monticello connected for two booming touchdown plays in the first half, and Preston Ries’ legs did the rest in the second. The Panther signal-caller finished with 254 yards passing and 198 more on the ground for a five-touchdown night.
"Sometimes we're looking for big plays, but for us tonight, those were just, 'hey let's get five, six, seven yards and let's move the chains' Cascade coach Tim Frake said. "We just didn't execute on some of the little things. As the game went on, we did execute some of those passing plays, but it just boils down to consistency, but that's what you get in the first game of the year."
In the first half, Cascade’s offense was rock steady for the most part. The Cougars first two drives consisted of eight and 12-play drives. By the time the second quarter was underway, the visitors had amassed five first downs and controlled much of the possession. Unfortunately, each drive ended in a turnover. The first was stalled on a sack and a fumble as they crossed midfield, and the second drive, ended on a failed fourth down attempt.
In contrast, Monticello jumped ahead via the big play. After two Christian Castillo field goals in the first gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead, quarterback Preston Ries connected with Caleb Sauser on a 89-yard pass for a touchdown on the first play of the drive after the Cougar turnover on downs to make it 13-0.
The Cougars methodically answered that, however, with another long, poised drive that consisted of six first downs over 10 plays. Star running back Jack Menster found his groove with runs of 13, 21 and 11 yards before punching it home from the goal line to make it a 13-6 deficit at 4:36 of the second quarter.
It was short-lived.
On the very first play of the Panthers’ next possession, Ries found Sauser once again. This time, it was a beautifully placed 64-yard bomb that hit Sauser in stride as he sprinted untouched into the endzone for a 20-6 advantage.
"They did some things, they got a couple receivers with some speed that got behind us and a quarterback who can really throw the ball and is a tough runner," Frake said. "We knew we could score some points, but we have to be able to stop people. We can't allow a team to score 42 points; you're not gonna win many games that way."
Again, Cascade systematically had an answer.
After a 7-play drive that nearly chewed up the remainder of the half, Cascade quarterback Justin Roling found Luke Ruggeberg on a 17-yard corner route to close the gap. After Menster punched in the two-point conversion, Cascade trailed, 20-14 at the half. Ruggeberg also ignited the scoring drive with a 29-yard reception early in the possession.
Menster finished the first half with 167 yards on 14 carries for Cascade, but he wasn’t finished.
Monticello forced a three-and-out on the Cougars’ first possession of the second half, but their defense quickly stepped up. Junior linebacker Evan Foust intercepted Ries on the next drive, setting up another long drive.
After a 12-play drive that included big catches from Mason Otting and Ruggeberg, Menster put the final touches and found the promise land from two yards out, for his second score of the game. After Isaac Nava’s extra point, the Cougars had their first lead, 21-20.
"Our kids kept fighting," Frake said. "They were resilient and stuck with it."
But Ries once again had an answer for the Panthers.
The Cougar defense forced Monticello into a fourth-and-two looking to keep momentum in their favor. But Ries got loose for a 31-yard scamper where he dipped and dodged the Cascade defenders and found the corner of the endzone. After the two point conversion, the Panthers reclaimed a 28-21 advantage.
Ries, just a sophomore, extended the Panther lead to 35-21, after Cascade turned it over on downs with a 4-yard rushing score at 8:16 of the fourth quarter. It was his second rushing score to complement the two first-half touchdown passes.
Menster again answered with a 1-yard score for Cascade with 3:38 to play after another impressive drive, but Ries again found Sauser for a 46-yard scoring-laser to put the game out of reach.
"I'm never happy with a loss," Frake said. I think we could have played a better game, but we will get back to work, build off the good things and clean up the bad things."