Dyersville Beckman and Maquoketa are officially on the move.
The River Valley Conference board of control on Wednesday unanimously approved membership for both schools beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, according to Monticello activities director Tim Lambert. Beckman and Maquoketa currently compete in the WaMaC Conference but sought membership in the River Valley for both geographic and competitive reasons.
Both schools submitted applications to the River Valley Conference this summer after gaining approval from their individual school districts.
Beckman and Maquoketa joined the WaMaC in 2003, along with Western Dubuque and DeWitt Central following the disbanding of their original conference, the Big Bend. The four schools were initially denied entry into the WaMac and had to petition the state associations to gain entry.
Western Dubuque recently left the WaMaC for the Mississippi Valley Conference, and DeWitt Central has joined the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The River Valley Conference will continue to compete in two divisions. Beckman and Maquoketa will join the North Division with Anamosa, Bellevue, Camanche, Cascade, Monticello and Northeast Goose Lake. The South Division will feature Durant, Iowa City Regina, Wellman, Mid-Prairie, Tipton, West Branch, West Liberty and Wilton.
The WaMaC will be reduced to 11 schools with the departure of the two schools. The remaining schools include Benton Community, Center Point-Urbana, Clear Creek-Amana, Independence, Marion, Mount Vernon, Solon, South Tama, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware and Williamsburg.
SENIOR TO HONOR 1971 MVC CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM
Dubuque Senior will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its football team winning the Mississippi Valley Conference in 1971. The school will also honor Bill Jantsch, who coached the 1971 squad and later became a successful administrator in the Dubuque Community School District.
The team will be recognized at 11 a.m. Friday during a pep assembly at the school, to be followed by the homecoming parade through downtown Dubuque. Coaches and team members will also appear at the Friday night homecoming game against Muscatine at Dalzell Field.
HEMPSTEAD’S SCHAETZLE IN NIGHT OF CONFLICT
Dubuque Hempstead’s Josiah Schaetzle earned the opportunity to compete in IAwrestle.com’s Night of Conflict on Saturday night at Long Lines Arena in Sioux City, Iowa. He took on Wyatt Reisz, of Logan-Magnolia, and dropped a 13-5 major decision at 152 pounds.
The annual showcase included 15 girls matches and 16 boys matches featuring many of the top high school wrestlers in Iowa and the surrounding states, including nationally ranked wrestlers from Nebraska, Kansas and Minnesota.
IHSAA CUTS TICKETING FEES FOR 2021-22
Spectators purchasing digital tickets will pay flat and listed pricing to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s postseason lead-up events during the 2021-22 athletic year.
The IHSAA began utilizing HomeTown Ticketing in February 2021 to provide digital tickets for select postseason events, but each ticket carries additional fees for service and credit card processing.
Starting with the 2021 fall golf state tournament this weekend, the IHSAA will absorb those fees on every ticket so that fans may attend at the listed price of $6, $8, or $10 per ticket, depending on the event.