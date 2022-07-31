A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Friday night’s games:
COLIN REA
Height: 6-5. Weight: 235. Age: 32. Position: Right-handed pitcher. Hometown: Cascade, Iowa. Organization: Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. League: Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. Acquired: Signed two-year free-agent contract 2021.
In 14 games, Rea has gone 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 50 strikeouts against 16 walks in 66 1/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 46-41-1 for second place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League. The Hawks are a half-game behind the Saitama Seibu Lions and a game and a half ahead of the Orix Buffaloes.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliever. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Denlinger is 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 25 strikeouts in just 20 2/3 innings of work covering 18 appearances at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons are 13-12 in the second half of the season and trail Chicago Cubs affiliate Tennessee by one game in the Southern League’s North Division … The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem earlier this season after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
After starting the season in extended spring training to work on pitch calling, Moller made his Carolina League debut on May 11. He has gone 18-for-114 with two doubles, two home runs, 30 walks and 10 RBIs in 37 games. He also has 12 stolen bases in 14 attempts and has thrown out 13 runners trying to steal on him. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 14-13 in the second half of the season for second place in the North Division, 5 ½ games behind Fredericksburg, a Washington Nationals affiliate.
TOMMY SPECHT
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 18. Position: Outfielder. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. League: Arizona Complex League. Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
The recent Dubuque Wahlert graduate signed with the Rangers on Thursday evening and immediately reported to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., for a mini-camp, which will be followed by Arizona Complex League games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.