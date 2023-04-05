Both of the area’s softball teams competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference could experience some growing pains early in the season, but expectations are on the rise for both Lancaster and Platteville.
Lancaster has a new coach in charge, but returns eight starters from a team that won just one game last year and is hungry for even more.
Platteville doesn’t have quite as much experience under its belt, but still believes it has what it takes to challenge preseason favorite River Valley for a spot atop the league standings at season’s end.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the SWC this season:
Outlook — The Flying Arrows had a rough go of it last season and hope a fresh face in charge can help swing the program back into a conference and state contender. The strength of this team is in its senior leadership and depth of experience. Breuer earned all-conference honors last year and has committed to play for Mount Mercy in college. Mergen also earned all-SWC honors last season. Learning from early season mistakes will go a long way toward Lancaster finding its stride in time for a postseason run.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Vince Graney (4th season)
Last year — 11-11, 4-6 SWC
Returning starters — Camryn Nies (Sr., 2B/LF); Delaney Johnson (Jr., C/3B/P); Lauren Wernimont (Sr., 1B/P); Alyssa Blevins (Jr., SS/CF)
Other returning veterans — Kennedy Shea (Soph., P/DP); Emma Graney (Soph., OF/1B); Jaxcyn Berntgen (Soph., DP/C/UTIL); Claire Huser (Soph., 2B/3B/SS)
Outlook — The Hillmen eye a big step up in the conference standings, and a deep playoff run, with four returning starters and the addition of Carl, a transfer from Cuba City. The infield returns virtually intact with the exception of pitcher and third base. The top half of the lineup has extensive experience and could potentially carry the team while the pitching situation unfolds. Like most teams at this time of year, experience for the younger players will play dividends down the line.
