Izzy Pfeiffer danced around the infield with a big red banner and an ear-to-ear grin that likely won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
It would have been difficult a week ago to find someone outside of the Dubuque Wahlert cheering section that could have seen this coming.
Heck, it was nearly impossible to believe it could happen entering the bottom of the sixth.
Don’t ever count out the Golden Eagles.
Bailey Welu kick-started a big sixth-inning rally with a solo home run, Ruth Tauber tied it with a three-run shot and Addison Klein drove home the go-ahead run with two outs in the inning to cap a five-run rally, and Dubuque Wahlert continued its remarkable turnaround season with a thrilling 8-7 victory over West Delaware in an Iowa Class 3A regional final on Tuesday at Wahlert High School.
Wahlert, which won just two of its 30 games last season, improved to 23-16 and clinched the program’s second trip to the state tournament. The Golden Eagles, who last qualified in 2009, will play their state quarterfinal Monday evening or Tuesday morning at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
“Nobody believed in us and our players, just because they’re eighth-graders and they’re too young to understand,” said Welu, a freshman catcher. “But these girls are unlike any team I’ve ever been on. They have experience and they have the heart more than anybody.”
It’s hard to imagine a happier player than Pfieffer, the lone senior on a team dominated by freshmen and eighth-graders. Pfeiffer stuck it out with the Eagles last season despite nearly every other veteran player opting not to play softball.
Fittingly, she made the final play of Tuesday’s game, throwing home with the bases loaded to force out the tying run.
“I can’t stop smiling,” Pfeiffer said. “We went through a lot of hard times not winning, to this year all the girls coming together, basically being like a family and showing that, against all odds, we can do whatever we set out minds to is truly amazing.”
The game couldn’t have gotten off to much worse of a start.
A walk, error and wild pitch put the first two batters of the game in scoring position, but Pfeiffer atoned for her error with an unassisted double play at third for the first two outs.
But Hayley Vaske blooped a run-scoring single into right field and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.
West Delaware eighth-grader and No. 9 hitter Norah Peyton cranked a line-drive solo homer to right in the second for a 3-0 lead.
Wahlert began chipping away in the bottom half, picking up a run after Anna Roling doubled and scored on an error. Tauber doubled and scored on Tierani Teslow’s groundout in the third to get back within a run.
The Hawks threatened to run away with it after that.
Allie Demmer worked a leadoff walk and Nevah Langel punched a single up the middle before Peyton launched a three-run homer onto the baseball field beyond the fence in left. West Delaware scored another run on an error in the top of the sixth to take a 7-3 lead.
But everything changed with the flip of the inning and a reminder from their coach.
“At the start of that inning I told those girls that I believe in them and that we’re going to put up a number here,” first-year Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “They have to believe in themselves and one another that they can do this. I reminded them that they came back from 10 down against Waterloo East and won. You could kind of see the look on their faces that, they believed that they could do it.”
Welu homered to left-center, her ninth of the season, leading off the inning provide the spark.
“I just needed any kind of hit for our team,” Welu said. “Our team needed that energy to counteract theirs, and it worked.”
Julia Roth and Kylie Sieverding followed with singles. Tauber, the Golden Eagles’ leadoff hitter, unloaded on an 0-1 pitch, sending the crowd into a frenzy with a game-tying three-run shot.
“I just took the biggest hack I ever could,” Tauber said. “I took the biggest swing. Next pitch I see I’m taking the biggest swing I could. And it went out.
“I jumped up in the air, I was like, ‘oh my God, I just tied the game, and there’s a chance we can win the game now.’”
Teslow blasted a double that one-hopped the fence in center. Her courtesy runner scored the go-ahead run one batter later as Addison Klein blooped a two-out single into right.
“Being an eighth-grader and coming out here and getting to be a part of this, it’s really a great journey. It’s been fun,” Klein said. “Knowing I could help my team to victory is really fun and exciting.”
The drama wasn’t over yet, though.
Julia Roth got a pop-out to Welu behind the plate for the first out, but issued a walk and allowed a one-out single that allowed the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position.
Peyton, who was 3-for-3 to that point, fouled out to Pfeiffer at third for the second out before Susie Funke worked a walk to load the bases for leading hitter Alivia Schulte, a speedy left-handed slap-hitter.
Schulte slapped the first pitch to Pfeiffer, who fired home to Welu for the final out, setting off a wild celebration in the middle of the infield.
“I threw my hat up, my visor, I threw my glove. We did it,” Tauber said. “(From) 2-28 to 23-16 and going to state.”
