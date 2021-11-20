Kassie Parker became the first cross country individual champion in Loras College history this morning, when she ran a 6K time of 20:11.1 at the NCAA Division III championships at EP Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky.
The former Clayton Ridge High School standout beat Ari Marks, of Wellesley University, by 17.5 seconds to win the title. Parker won the second national championship of her collegiate career. She also won the 10,000 meters at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field meet in 2019.
Parker went undefeated against Division III competition this fall and won her first American Rivers Conference championship and her second Midwest Regional championship. She holds the school record in every cross country distance as well as every event from a mile on up in track.
Johns Hopkins won the women’s team race with 130 points, while Wartburg College took fourth with 179 points. Dubuque Hempstead grad Shaelyn Hostager ran a 22:10.9 to place 71st overall as Wartburg’s fifth runner.
In the 8K men’s race, Western Dubuque graduate Joe Freiburger earned all-American accolades by finishing eighth in 23:58.7 to lead Wartburg to a ninth-place team finish. Alex Phillip, of John Carroll, won in 23:27.6, while Pomona-Pitzer took the team title.
Loras finished 29th in the team standings. Ryan Harvey placed 136th overall, followed by Luke Guttormson in 148th, Wyatt Kelly in 183rd, Evan Jamrozy in 201st, Will Yasdick in 246th, Joey Schultz in 274th and Julian Watson in 283rd
The University of Dubuque’s Tyler Cernohous placed 223rd.