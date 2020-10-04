After two games at Dalzell Field this season, the end zone still eludes the home Clarke football team.
Pride coach Miguel Regalado called that factoid “humbling” as Clarke suffered its second blowout loss of the season at home to a ranked opponent.
NAIA 14th-ranked Baker University poured on the scoring in the second half with 34 points in a 57-3 beatdown during the Pride’s Homecoming game on Saturday.
With such a lopsided score, it was hard to find many positives in this one. Regalado attributed much of his team’s woes to an offense that couldn’t stay on the field, while his defense by the end of the game looked winded. Baker outgained Clarke, 448-147, and won the turnover battle, 4-1.
All of this coming against the team Regalado previously coached with prior to his arrival at Clarke. He served as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator during their 2016 run to the national title game. Months later, the Pride named him the program’s first-ever head coach.
“Offensively, we did not do enough to keep our defense off the field,” said Regalado. “We couldn’t get first downs, which put our defense on the field a lot. I thought our defense competed for four quarters. Offensively, I don’t think we competed for four quarters.”
The Pride also failed to find paydirt in their season-opening loss to Benedictine, also at Dalzell Field.
“It’s humbling. I told our guys we got humbled today. I got humbled today,” Regalado said. “What’s disappointing is the scoreboard shows that we’re not better than a year ago, but I know we are. That’s what’s frustrating.”
Clarke (1-2) was coming off its best offensive performance in its 13-game history, a 55-28 win over MidAmerica Nazarene the week before, a promising indicator that maybe that scoring could continue against the Wildcats (2-0). Meanwhile, early on against Baker the Pride defense had the look of a unit that was going to hold the game within reach.
The Wildcats were only able to score a short-field touchdown off an interception in the first quarter. Clarke scored a field goal early in the second to cut their deficit to a manageable 7-3, and after forcing a Baker punt on the following series, the Pride were in business to take the lead with a strong drive.
But the next sequence for Clarke flipped the game from a team smelling upset to the “humbling homecoming” Regalado described.
On first down from the Pride’s 11, the ball squirted out of quarterback Brandon Mueller’s hand on a bootleg, rolling into the end zone for a safety. Baker then started on Clarke’s 43 on the ensuing kickoff, and on the Wildcats’ first play, JD Woods burst up the left side for a touchdown and a 16-3 lead.
The next two Pride drives stalled, with the second ending in a fumble recovered by Baker in Clarke territory. Three plays later, Marco Aguinaga connected with AJ Totta for a touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 23-3 lead just before halftime.
A Baker field goal and another Aguinaga touchdown put the Wildcats up, 33-3, to start the third quarter. Clarke never advanced the ball past its own 46 yard line in the frame.
“We knew what to expect coming into the game. It was just a matter of locking in and making it happen,” said Michael Nacnac, Pride linebacker who delivered one of the team’s rare highlights — a devastating blow to Woods in the first half that resulted in a fumble recovery for Clarke. “All the little things add up.”
Baker padded its lead with a field goal to start the fourth quarter, and Mueller was benched for Tim Evitt. Clarke’s offense continued to flounder while the Wildcats scored 24 points in the final frame.
The finishing touch came on a 25-yard scoop and score by Micah Walker with just under 4 minutes to play. The Pride ran out the clock on their next drive, concluding the first half without taking a single snap in Baker territory.
Isreal Hernandez had a pair of sacks and five total tackles to lead Clarke, while Griffin Mulcahy led the team with 6.5 total tackles and a sack. Woods became Baker’s all-time leading rusher with an 18-carry, 102-yard performance and two scores.
A week after celebrating arguably its prettiest win, the Pride suffered one of their ugliest losses. All Clarke can do now is try to learn from it.
“We’ll get in the film room, make corrections and come back strong,” Regalado said.