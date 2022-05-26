Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse got his storybook ending.
After a lackluster start to his senior track and field season, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week concluded his high school career atop the award podium in Des Moines. Kruse finished the weekend with a pair of gold medals at the Iowa Class 4A state meet at Drake Stadium.
He ran the 400 hurdles in 52.80 to beat runner-up Logan Piper, of Indianola, by more than a second. He also anchored the state champion 4x400 relay, which included Easton Stackis, Jack Gilligan and Jaden Arnold and set a school record with a 3:19.82.
“I was the No. 1 seed in the hurdles and we were the top seed in the 4x400, so you know that winning a state title is a possibility, but to actually get it done, that is an amazing feeling,” Kruse said.
On Friday, Kruse ran the 400 hurdles and broke the school record.
“After that, I was just ecstatic,” he said. “I knew that a gold in the 4x400 was definitely in sight.”
Kruse concluded his senior state meet with a lifetime best split as the anchor of the 4x400 relay.
“It felt amazing; I couldn’t believe my time,” he said. “To be able to experience that with my teammates was something I’ll never forget.”
Kruse also took home a third-place medal in the open 400 after finishing eighth in the event last season. He qualified for state in the long jump as well.
“I didn’t compete in the long jump that often, but I was able to qualify for state,” he said. “To jump at state against really skilled athletes was a humbling experience for me. They were very tough to compete against.”
Kruse will continue his track and field career next fall at Loras College, where he will be reunited with his older brother, Ted.
“Matthew is an extremely driven athlete and has naturally excelled at the hurdles,” Senior coach Ryan Giesemann said. “The last few years he has trained very hard and has done the things he’s needed to do in order to be successful. I have no doubt that he will continue that success at the collegiate level.”
As a senior, Kruse took on a large leadership role and was named team captain.
“Being a leader came easy to Matthew,” Giesemann said. “The kids all look up to him. He’s someone who is doing the right thing when people are looking and when they’re not. He was always leading offseason workouts and he competes hard. He loves to win, but he does so with integrity and character.”
Added Matthew: “I felt like I did a good job of serving as a role model to the younger athletes and I hope I was able to inspire some kids to run track.”
