It wasn’t the type of start you’d expect from a No. 1-ranked team.
Despite a sluggish beginning, the Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Galena Pirates are good enough to overcome it in a hurry.
Led by the tremendous backcourt duo of Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel, the Pirates showed their resolve as the guard tandem scored 14 points apiece and Galena rolled past Bellevue, 56-23, in the opening game of the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Girls Basketball Classic on Saturday at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College.
“We’re a duo,” Hefel said of her relationship with Furlong. “We have this connection where if we get a steal we look for each other. I try to get the ball to her and she tries to get the ball to me. It’s a really good connection.”
Taylor Burcham added 10 points, Gwen Hesselbacher scored eight points and Julia Townsend chipped in six for the Pirates (9-0), who remained unbeaten despite starting the game with four turnovers and zero shot attempts.
“I think it was six turnovers in seven possessions and one shot,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “That’s not typically what we do, but it happened. I called a timeout and I’m not sure if that had anything to do with it, but we tried to concentrate on attacking the basket as much as we could. It’s what we do well and working everything from the inside out. We have good shooters and we have to go inside-out to get things going.”
Catherine Dunne led the Comets (4-3) with 11 points. Her bucket inside gave Bellevue a 2-0 lead, but it didn’t last long.
Hesselbacher banked-in a shot to tie it, then Furlong’s trey gave the Pirates the lead for good. Hefel added a 3 and it was suddenly 14-4 in favor of Galena by the end of the first quarter.
“We’re playing really well,” Watson said. “I’m really happy with how things are going early in the season. We’re missing a few pretty big pieces from our team last year, but we have a handful of kids that are stepping in and filling those roles. Our backcourt with Addie, Gracie and Taylor is as good as it gets. They’re fantastic.”
After losing in the 1A state championship game last season in heartbreaking fashion in the final seconds, the Pirates are determined to get back to that level. And they haven’t been sweating that top ranking, either.
“We lost a couple seniors, but we want to be just where we were last year,” Hefel said. “We want to be just as good as last year and it’s a good start. Hopefully we can get there.
“It’s nice to know (the ranking’s) out there. It does put a little extra pressure on us I think, but we’re hoping to keep up with that ranking and keep trying to deserve it.”
