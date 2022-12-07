Sarah Mueller scored 13 points and added seven rebounds on Wednesday night to lead a balanced University of Wisconsin-Platteville to a 58-54 home victory over Loras College in non-conference women’s basketball.
Brynlee Nelson chipped in 11 points for the Pioneers, who got scoring from 10 different sources in the victory. Platteville outscored Loras, 15-8, in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead into the intermission.
The Pioneers went 11-for-17 from the free-throw line, and Loras converted 5 of 7 from the charity stripe.
Platteville native Sami Martin led the Duhawks with 14 points, while Silvana Scarsella and Dubuque Hempstead grad Madison Fleckenstein chipped in 12 apiece, and Cierra Bachmann added 10.
Martin had a game-high 12 rebounds.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Senior 2,743, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,642 — At Cherry Lanes: Michael Wlochal shot a 182-221—403 to lead the Rams, who also scored with Drake Reed (316), Cael Patters (359), Zachary Wlochal (373) and Matthew Poling (316). Senior added a 977 count in the Baker series on Tuesday night.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Iowa City West 67, Dubuque Senior 59 — At Nora Gymnasium: Samantha McDonald scored 17 points, Anna Kruse added 16, and Josie Potts chipped in 11 for the Rams (0-3) on Tuesday night. West is 3-0.
Dodgeville 56, Darlington 52 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Kylie Butler dropped 20 points, but it was not enough for Darlington on Tuesday.
Platteville 58, Mineral Point 50 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Lizzie Poller scored 15 points, Camryn Nies added 14 and Jaxcyn Berntgen chipped in 11 for Platteville on Tuesday.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 74, Lisbon 51 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Mohawks got 20 points from Spencer Roeder, 14 from Evan Scott and 12 from Caden Kettmann in the win Tuesday.
Benton 54, Shullsburg 46 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine dropped 28 points, and Chad Brown added 10 for Benton (4-0) on Tuesday. J.J. Berendes led Shullsburg with 10.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wartburg watch party set — Lot One will host a watch party for the Wartburg College national semifinal game Saturday afternoon. The Knights will face perennial NCAA Division III powerhouse and No. 2-ranked Mount Union at 11 a.m. (Central) in Alliance, Ohio. The Knights have defeated UW-LaCrosse, Saint John’s and Aurora in the playoffs and take a 13-0 record into Saturday’s game.
