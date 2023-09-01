Kelly Snyder took a different approach to the summer build-up before her final season of high school swimming, and already it has paid big dividends.
The Dyersville Beckman Catholic senior set lifetime bests in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke on Thursday night to help Dubuque Wahlert edge Dubuque Hempstead, 94-85, in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus.
Snyder decided to train with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes’ gold group this summer, rather than prepping for the season with the high school camp like she did the past three summers. On Thursday, she swam a 2:24.62 to win the 200 I.M. and a 1:13.83 to win the 100 breaststroke, in addition to swimming the second leg on the winning 200 free relay that went 1:47.19.
“It was early mornings, which I’m not used to and don’t love, but working with the sprint group really improved my technique and put me in a position to get those kind of times,” Snyder said of her summer build-up. “The first meet, I went 1:14 in the breast, and that got me hopeful that I could go fast. The goal is to make it to state in the breaststroke, so to be swimming those kinds of times this early is a great feeling and it’ll motivate me to keep working the rest of the season.
“It felt good to drop a couple of seconds in my I.M., too, but it’s just as important to know I can finish those races and just touch-out a couple of girls if I have to.”
The Golden Eagles won nine of the 12 events in taking the dual. That included the final two relays.
Elyse Cloos, a freshman, led the way with a pair of individual wins and by leading off a pair of winning relays for the Eagles. She went 2:03.98 in the 200 freestyle and 55.62 in the 100 before kickstarting the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The 400 free relay went 3:57.49.
“Our coaches calculated it would be a three-point meet with the estimated times, so we knew it was going to be a really close meet,” Cloos said. “That just adds to how much fun an intracity meet is, because you know it could go either way. You know you have to go as fast as you can to win those races.
“When we heard that, it made us cheer louder, it made us swim faster, and it made us dig harder those last five yards of a race. That’s something you like to hear before you race to get you more fired up.”
Fellow freshman Molly Snyder anchored the winning 400 free relay after winning the 100 butterfly in 1:04.79 and the 100 backstroke in 1:05.57. Kayla Wuebker swam the fourth and second legs of the winning relays, while Amia Yaklich contributed to the 200 free relay win and Taylor Borgerding completed the third leg of the 400 free relay.
Wahlert’s Aaliyah Smothers won the diving competition with a 136.70.
Hempstead opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:57.57 behind Nora Davis (backstroke), Maisey Duehr (breaststroke), Callie Dolphin (butterfly) and Kenzie Tomkins (freestyle). Tomkins took the 50 freestyle in 26.55, and Kate Duehr captured the 500 in 5:49.08.
“This meet is always a lot of fun, because it’s two smaller teams and equal competition,” Kate Duehr said. “A lot of them, we train with them all year, either with the Y or DASH, so we know them really well. Racing them in high school makes it that much more fun. When you get to this meet, it’s like, ‘OK, let’s do this.’
“I train all year with Kayla in the 500, so it’s fun to be able to compete against her in a meet like this. That competition brings out the best in both of us.”