Kelly Snyder took a different approach to the summer build-up before her final season of high school swimming, and already it has paid big dividends.

The Dyersville Beckman Catholic senior set lifetime bests in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke on Thursday night to help Dubuque Wahlert edge Dubuque Hempstead, 94-85, in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus.

