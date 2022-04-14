The Loras women’s track and field team finished 1-2-3 in the 800-meter run and won five events as a team at the Loras Easter Mid-Week on Wednesday at the Rock Bowl.
Marianne Gleason won the 800 in 2:26.90 and was followed by teammates Frankie Chaidez (2:27.01) and Allison Till (2:52.91).
The Duhawks also got wins from Alyssa Pfadenhauer (200, 24.72), Elayna Bahl (100 hurdles, 14.58), Harmony Creasy (triple jump, 12.04 meters), and the 4x100 relay of Pfadenhauer, Kelly Kohlhof, Stevie Lambe and Marion Edwards (47.45).
Dubuque’s Alison Beeman won the 100 in 12.35 seconds, Vanessa Eniola took the long jump title with a lead of 5.11 meters, and Kaitlyn Wilder threw 47.22 meters to win the discus.
Eight different athletes won individual titles for the Loras men: Josh Smith (100, 10.89), Ted Kruse (400, 49.66), Ryan Harvey (1,500, 3:50.32), Brandon Doser (3,000 steeplechase, 9:57.69), Julian Watson (5,000, 15:24.34), Matt Bandy (high jump, 1.9m); Raymond Venditti (pole vault, 4.6m) and Holden Murphy (discus, 47.12m).
Dubuque’s Blake Hardison won the 110 hurdles in 14.67, and Kodie Willis won the javelin (50.19m).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Grand View 3-2, Clarke 2-0 — At Des Moines: Dubuque Hempstead grad Malarie Huseman homered and drove in both runs in the opener as Clarke (7-25) dropped a pair of games at Grand View (26-5).
GIRLS TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Dubuque Hempstead 3 — At Roos Courts: Riley Weber, Peyton Weber and Maddie Brosnahan earned singles victories for the Mustangs in their dual loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.
Iowa City Liberty 9, Western Dubuque 0 — At North Liberty, Iowa: The Lightning blanked the Bobcats in their Mississippi Valley Conference dual on Tuesday.
PREP BASEBALL
Platteville 11, Kickapoo Area 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Derek Digman collected two hits and stole four bases, and Keegan Coffey struck out 11 on the mound as the Hillmen routed Kickapoo on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Platteville 10, Lancaster 3 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Ava Graney drove in two runs in the first inning and Lauren Wernimont followed with a two-run blast later in the inning as the Hillmen blitzed the Flying Arrows in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference game on Tuesday.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Galena tri-op settles for silver — At Fulton, Ill.: Dawson Feyen won the triple jump (12.39 meters) and the shuttle hurdle relay of Josue ArcosAndrade, Colin Whisman, Evan Mead and Caleb Wagner won in 1:15.73 to help Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge finish runner-up behind Lena-Winslow at the Craig Faulkner Relays on Tuesday.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Galena tri-op takes 3rd — At Winnebago, Ill.: Hannah Lacey won the 100 hurdles (16.62), 300 hurdles (53.43) and high jump (1.56 meters) to help Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge finish third as a team at the Winnebago Invitational on Tuesday.