The Bellevue Comets girls basketball team made some late-season noise a year ago.
A win over their intracity rival on Saturday could lead them in that direction once again.
“I think that’s where we’re at,” Bellevue coach Scott Jess said. “We’re starting to get healthy and we had a really good win at Northeast (Goose Lake) on Friday.”
The Comets won their third straight game as they look to again find some momentum down the stretch run with a 40-26 wire-to-wire victory over Bellevue Marquette in a non-conference affair at Marquette High School.
Bellevue has now won six of the last seven contests over the Mohawks.
Kalesia DeShaw and Teagan Humphrey led the Comets (12-6, 8-3 River Valley Conference) with 11 points apiece, while Ka’Lynn DeShaw added eight.
Marquette’s Elise Kilburg led all scorers with a game-high 18 points and did her best to keep her team afloat in the first half, but the Mohawks (14-5, 8-2 Tri-Rivers East) got little scoring help elsewhere.
It was far from a shooting display early on as neither side could find a rhythm offensively. Ka’Lynn DeShaw and Humphrey connected on 3-pointers, and Kalesia DeShaw added a basket to stake the Comets to an 8-0 lead after one quarter.
“We jumped out to a nice lead, but didn’t hit many shots after that,” Jess said. “When the shots don’t go, you’ve got to rely on the defense, and our defense really stepped up today.”
Marquette didn’t record its first points until 9 minutes and 23 seconds of game time had elapsed when Kilburg connected on two of her nine first-half free throws. The Mohawks’ lone senior accounted for Marquette’s first eight points — all from the charity stripe.
“She stepped up for them,” Jess added. “She was dodging in and out of our press and did a great job in their offense.”
Bellevue’s length and hounding defense was a big factor in holding the Mohawks without a field goal until the final minute of the first half. Josie Kintzle finally converted for the home team with 42 seconds remaining. Kilburg’s efforts, however, kept them within striking distance, down just 22-13 at the half.
But the Comets opened the third on a 9-2 run to grasp a 31-15 lead and Marquette was never able to wither the lead down under single digits.
“It’s good to play these back-to-back nights and see how the legs handle it,” Jess said. “We are going to have to do that if we are fortunate enough to make a run at state.”
