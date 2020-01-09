GALENA, Ill. — Defense and a little more defense.
That was the story of Thursday night’s rivalry clash between Galena and East Dubuque, and in a game where every offensive possession was a grind, the Pirates made just enough of them count.
Sami Wasmund scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, and Mackenzie Muehleip added 10 points as the Pirates held the Warriors to 35 percent shooting from the field and forced 19 turnovers in a 35-24 victory at Galena High School.
“The defense was fantastic,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “They communicated and helped each other out. We’ve been playing really good defense for a few weeks now and it’s something we’re priding ourselves on like everybody else. They showed up tonight in a big game.”
The Pirates (14-4) won their sixth straight and improved to 2-0 against the Warriors this season, with one final battle yet to come on Jan. 29. The Warriors (10-9) dropped their third straight despite holding the Pirates to 32 percent shooting and forcing 16 turnovers.
“As the old saying goes, sometimes you’re the pigeon and sometimes you’re the statue. We were definitely the statue tonight,” said East Dubuque coach Scott Schaber, who mentioned how the team has been bonding together since a car accident injured players Anna Berryman and Kate Sullivan just before Christmas. Berryman is expected back, but Sullivan is recovering from a serious head injury. “We made a lot of mistakes early, but we’ll get better. With the tough moments we’ve been going through, that leads to tough people and that’s what these kids are.”
Galena made the first quarter a nightmare for the Warriors offense. Behind a tight man defense and 2-1-2 full-court press, the Pirates held East Dubuque scoreless throughout the opening frame on 0-for-5 shooting and forced nine turnovers.
“We really focus on our defense because we know the offense will come,” Wasmund said. “We can get up the floor and focus on our defense. We have everyone from last year so we know how we play and we’re just trying to make it better as the season goes.”
Galena benefited from its 9-0 lead after the opening quarter, but the teams played evenly in the second. Rylin Duster’s long jumper gave the Warriors their first points at the 7:20 mark of the frame, but Muehleip’s basket and the foul gave the Pirates a 15-3 lead with 5:29 until the break.
East Dubuque finally got something going in the third quarter and had the Pirates sweating. Duster swished a trey, then Brittney Dietzel scored in the paint before a Paige Middendorf jumper. Brianna Dietzel drilled a jumper to end a 9-1 Warriors run to close within 18-16 at the 2:55 mark of the quarter.
“I told the kids that they’re not going to score five points the whole game,” Watson said. “They’re a good team and are going to make a run, as all good teams do. Do your thing, play good defense and get good possessions on offense. Our kids were ready for that and hit big shots when we needed them.”
The Pirates answered on Maggie Furlong’s steal and layup, and the charity stripe aided a 6-0 Galena run to close the frame for a 24-16 lead.
Wasmund willed the Pirates in the fourth. The senior forward finished a hard take at the rim, then did it again to push the lead to 28-18 with 5:08 to play. On an otherwise quiet night, Corinna Noble sank a big shot from downtown that made it 31-20 with 4:02 remaining, and Wasmund went 4-for-4 from the foul line down the stretch to cap the win.
“It’s always so relieving no matter who you play when you can stretch the lead,” Wasmund said. “Have some space at the end of the game against your big rival. We just knew from there that we had it and were going to make it happen.”